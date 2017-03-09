autoevolution
Dodge Teases 2018 Challenger SRT Demon Specs: 757 HP, 700+ Lb-Ft, 10.5s 1.4-Mile

 
The ninth of 14 video teasers with and about the Challenger SRT Demon is online, and it’s my pleasure to tell you that the wait until the 2017 New York Auto Show will be well worth it. You see, the ultimate version of the Challenger packs no less than 757 horsepower from its blown HEMI V8.
Dodge doesn’t mention this per se in the press release for the teaser, but take a look through the gallery and tell me if you notice the Easter Egg. It is the clock, which constantly shows 7:57. And when you think about how Dodge teased the Hellcat’s 707-hp output with the 70’s on 7 radio station, then it becomes ever clearer what’s hiding underneath the scooped hood.

Being a skeptic myself, I looked for a further clue in the video to back up my claim. And I’ve found it in the power graph of the SRT Performance Pages, with maximum power stopping somewhere between the 700 and 800 marks. Then there’s maximum torque: at more than 700 pound-feet, the Demon outpaces the Hellcat it’s based on by a considerable margin.

Well then, please put your hands together for the most powerful muscle car there’s been. Two other menus of the SRT Performance Pages put those numbers into more revealing data, including 0 to 60 mph in 3.0 seconds and 1/4-mile in 10.5 seconds at 129 mph. Standstill to 128 is doable in 6.08 seconds, whereas braking distance from 128 mph to naught takes 220 feet. “Impressive” is an understatement when talking about the straight-line capability of the 2018 Challenger SRT Demon.

Quarter-mile junkies will be happy to know that the Demon also sports something called After-Run Chiller, a feature developed to cool things down even after shutdown until a targeted temperature is reached. The goodies list continues with Drag Mode, line-lock feature, rpm-adjustable launch control, and a helluva lot of customization options for the engine performance, suspension, steering, as well as traction control system.

