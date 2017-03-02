Dodge Advocates For Muscle Heaven With The Help Of The Fate of the Furious’ Cast

autoevolution

The Fast & Furious franchise and the Dodge brand go back a long time. In the first movie, Dominic Toretto drives the wheels off his father’s 1970 Dodge Charger. In the seventh installment of the Fast & Furious universe, Dodge makes its presence felt with a flurry of silver-and-black Challenger SRT Demon vehicles. Like a lot.
We’ve known since ages that Dodge is in cahoots with F&F. The movie trailer, that video of Vin Diesel holding a speech to his crew, the Pitbull music video for Hey Mama, the writing was on the wall from the very beginning. Now, however, the automaker steps up its game with an F&F-like commercial.

Here’s a spoiler alert: It’s the most cringeworthy car-themed ad you’ll see all year. Michelle Rodriguez goes like, “Nah seriously, what is this place?” as the doors to a garage open and reveal a collection of SRT-branded vehicles. A Challenger SRT Hellcat steps in the limelight, and makes Ludacris go mad.

For some reason or other, Ludacris proceeds to push the pedal to the metal and drive the SRT Hellcat through a stone wall. On the other side of the wall, epic fail ensues as the ad morphs into the trailer for The Fate of The Furious. Specifically, that one with lots of Demons running away from the police. To make matters a bit worse, Ludacris suddenly finds himself driving a Demon.

Besides Michelle Rodriguez's terrible line, this lack of continuity makes the ad pretty much unwatchable for both the car-loving public and F&F diehards. There is, however, a silver lining in there: the Demon is based on the Hellcat.

The garage scene also features two logos in plain sight: one for the Demon, and one for the Hellcat. It’s obvious, then, that Dodge sure likes to tease the Demon like there is no tomorrow. And speaking of teasing, the FCA-owned automaker released a new video teaser for the SRT Demon earlier today, the eighth of 14 until the king of the muscle cars gets to be officially revealed.

The 2017 New York Auto Show will be the place of unveiling.

