autoevolution

SRT Demon Exhibits Race-Hardened Parts In Teaser Video No. 8

 
2 Mar 2017, 13:01 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
On this week’s episode of Dodge’s Believe It Or Not, the automaker is proud to get our hopes up another set of SRT Demon goodies. The big bad Challenger, as expected from a 1/4-mile hooligan, features high-performance driveline bits and bobs.
The eighth teaser in a series of 14 it titled “Race-Hardened Parts” and, before anything, play the video to hear that 6.2-liter V8 working its little heart out. The first of many things to catch our attention is the ‘-‘ paddle shifter. A clear indicator the Challenger SRT Demon is an auto-only job, the ZF 8HP90 eight-speed automatic transmission sends power exclusively to the rear axle.

Supposing the Challenger SRT Demon has more than 707 horsepower hiding under the hood, it’s only natural to expect a beefier driveline. Critical updates over the Hellcat include upgraded prop shafts, which can handle 15 percent more torque capacity, 20 percent thicker tubes, and heat-treated stub-shafts.

The Demon’s differential housing features A383 aluminum alloy, and a shot-peened gear set. Last, but certainly not least, the 41-spline half shafts one-up torque capacity by 20 percent thanks to high-strength low alloy steel. The 8-ball joints also help by reducing operating temperatures by more than 86°F.

To ensure driveline integrity and aid when launching, the SRT Demon has something called Launch Assist. Using the wheel speed sensors, the system is designed to detect slip, then momentarily reduce engine torque to maximize traction without the driver having to lift his right foot off the loud pedal. Apparently, a reduction in wheel hop by 15 to 20 percent was made possible.

At the end of the teaser video, you’ll notice a four-point harness bar. It will be made available through Speedlogix and, believe it or not, it’s a plug-and-play sort of job. According to Dodge, customers can install it without cutting or drilling anything in the car. Oh, and check out those Demon'd seat belts!

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon teaser Dodge Challenger SRT Demon v8 Dodge Challenger muscle car Dodge
press release
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
 

Our DODGE Testdrives:

2015 Dodge Charger R/T78
2015 Dodge Journey60
DODGE Challenger SRT8 39282
2014 SRT Viper84
DODGE Journey 54