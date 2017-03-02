SRT Demon Exhibits Race-Hardened Parts In Teaser Video No. 8

On this week’s episode of Dodge
’s Believe It Or Not, the automaker is proud to get our hopes up another set of SRT Demon goodies. The big bad Challenger, as expected from a 1/4-mile hooligan, features high-performance driveline bits and bobs.
The eighth teaser in a series of 14 it titled “Race-Hardened Parts”
and, before anything, play the video to hear that 6.2-liter V8 working its little heart out. The first of many things to catch our attention is the ‘-‘ paddle shifter. A clear indicator the Challenger SRT Demon
is an auto-only job, the ZF 8HP90 eight-speed automatic transmission sends power exclusively to the rear axle.
Supposing the Challenger SRT Demon has more than 707 horsepower hiding under the hood, it’s only natural to expect a beefier driveline. Critical updates over the Hellcat
include upgraded prop shafts, which can handle 15 percent more torque capacity, 20 percent thicker tubes, and heat-treated stub-shafts.
The Demon’s differential housing features A383 aluminum alloy, and a shot-peened gear set. Last, but certainly not least, the 41-spline half shafts one-up torque capacity by 20 percent thanks to high-strength low alloy steel. The 8-ball joints also help by reducing operating temperatures by more than 86°F.
To ensure driveline integrity and aid when launching, the SRT Demon has something called Launch Assist
. Using the wheel speed sensors, the system is designed to detect slip, then momentarily reduce engine torque to maximize traction without the driver having to lift his right foot off the loud pedal. Apparently, a reduction in wheel hop by 15 to 20 percent was made possible.
At the end of the teaser video, you’ll notice a four-point harness bar. It will be made available through Speedlogix and, believe it or not, it’s a plug-and-play sort of job. According to Dodge, customers can install it without cutting or drilling anything in the car. Oh, and check out those Demon'd seat belts!