Adaptive Dampers And Drag Mode Are Go For The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon

 
23 Feb 2017
by
Another Thursday, another Challenger SRT Demon teaser. This time around, Dodge’s SRT division is willing to tell us that its engineers are passionate about Sir Isaac Newton’s third law.
Described in Principia Mathematica Philosophiae Naturalis, the third law of motion states that for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. “Third Law,” incidentally, is the title given to the seventh video in the pre-reveal teaser campaign for the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon.

Slated to be revealed this April at the 2017 New York Auto Show, the Demon is gifted with an all-new suspension. Up front, we get 35 percent lower rate springs and a 75 percent lower rate hollow sway bar. At the rear, Dodge worked its magic with 28 percent lower rate springs and a 44 percent lower rate sway bar. The cherry on top of this go-faster cake, however, is the set of four Bilstein-developed adaptive damping shock absorbers.

Adaptive damping also means a lot of electronic gimmicks, and the Demon doesn’t fail to impress in this department either. The name of the game is Drag Mode. Designed to maximize weight transfer and traction, this driving mode helps the Demon clear the 1/4-mile as quickly as possible.

Described as being “the first-ever factory production car with mechanical/electronic drag-race-specific suspension tuning,” the Challenger SRT Demon continues to raise our eyebrows with what’s lurking under the skin. I mean, just press play and behold how the Demon lowers its butt as it prepares to claw into the tarmac to launch as hard as possible.

This week’s video teaser for Dodge’s new halo car also contains two riddles:

Software:
  • Rear = F/F and Front = F/S
  • F/F – F/S maintained @ wide open throttle (WOT)
  • F/F – F/F < WOT
  • Traction control disabled/ESC maintained

Result:
  • 13.5=575@500

Your input is duly welcome if you can work out what that means.

