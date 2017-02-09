autoevolution

Dodge Teases Challenger SRT Demon Once Again, Confirms Two Air Catcher Headeaser

 
9 Feb 2017, 13:51 UTC
by
You know it’s coming. You know it will overshadow the current sweetheart of the muscle car scene. You know it’s demonic in nature. What we didn’t know until now, though, is that the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon needs a helluva lot of fresh air to breathe properly and to keep its supercharged engine cool.
Titled “Forced Induction,” the fifth teaser reveals that Dodge’s new halo car is, indeed, a HEMI that shoehorns as much air as possible in its eight combustion chambers with the help of a blower. With every rotation, just under 2.4 liters of fuel/air mixture is pumped into the chambers of the SRT Hellcat’s 6.2-liter blunderbuss. The SRT Demon, meanwhile, needs more.

This presumption comes courtesy of not a single Air Catcher headlamp as the SRT Hellcat prides itself on, but two. Then there’s the hood scoop, which integrates ducts designed to channel the air into a “significantly larger air box.” The most telling sign the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is more powerful than the SRT Hellcat is the Air Grabber-type cold air intake hood, which measures “more than 45 square inches.”

As per its makers, these three modifications brought to the intake system increase the airflow, “while also dropping the inlet air temperature by more than 30 degrees compared with the Hellcat.” I guess that’s that, then, but the teaser video also reveals a feature that will be offered as an extra in the Demon. More to the point, the front passenger seat is optional.

Not that long ago, the manufacturer confirmed that it managed to lose 215 pounds over the SRT Hellcat by dieting. And one of the diet’s focal points comes in the form of the single-seat layout that comes as standard in the SRT Demon. That being said, here’s to another week of wishful thinking on enthusiast forums before Dodge drops another teaser of the SRT Demon.

The drag-ready muscle car with a blown heart and oodles of power will make its public debut in April, at the 2017 New York Auto Show.

