autoevolution

The Range Rover Evoque Gets a Big Brother: Meet the Velar

 
22 Feb 2017, 8:03 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The Range Rover family will get a new member in March, and we now have an official confirmation of its name, along with a photo of the production version.
Range Rover Velar is a name that you will hear in the near future, and it will reach the streets this year. The car is the fourth member of the Range Rover portfolio, and it will be placed in the lineup between the Evoque and the Sport.

The British company will unveil this model on the first day of March, during the press days of the Geneva Motor Show. American customers will get a chance to see it on their continent at the 2017 New York Auto Show.

Representatives of the automaker have explained that the Velar is “the avant-garde Range Rover,” which “changes everything.” The brand has asked its designers to focus on what it describes as “elegant simplicity,” and the interior boasts an all-new range of consumer technologies. Together, the two traits mentioned in the previous sentence form the hallmarks of the Range Rover Velar.

The first image of the Velar reveals a massive multimedia screen that is installed in a landscape format. It also has a generously sized glass roof, but you must note that it is not entirely transparent, as you can see if you look closely at the photo. The vehicle is expected to have four doors, and its profile might be inspired by a coupe.

While the name of this model might seem like something new, it dates from 1969, when Range Rover began testing the first prototypes of the original British luxury SUV.

Back then, they used the Velar name, derived from the Latin “velare,” which meant “to veil or cover.” If you are wondering, they say it is pronounced “vel-ar.”

Land Rover representatives have explained that the Range Rover Velar will get the company’s advanced engineering technologies, and that it follows the company motto of driving “Above and Beyond.”

This SUV also incorporates “unique” sustainable materials, and its engines will drive all four wheels. Company representatives explain that this model is suitable for various terrains and “refined for every occasion.”
Range Rover Velar Range Rover Range Rover Evoque Range Rover Sport land rover
press release
 
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our LAND ROVER Testdrives:

2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport70
2015 Range Rover Sport Supercharged84
2014 Range Rover Sport76
Range Rover Supercharged77
KAHN RANGE ROVER76
Range Rover 79
Range Rover Evoque Coupe71
Range Rover Sport66