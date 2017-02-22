The Range Rover Evoque Gets a Big Brother: Meet the Velar

The Range Rover family will get a new member in March, and we now have an official confirmation of its name, along with a photo of the production version.





The British company will unveil this model on the first day of March, during the press days of the Geneva Motor Show. American customers will get a chance to see it on their continent at the 2017 New York Auto Show.



Representatives of the automaker have explained that the Velar is “the avant-garde Range Rover,” which “changes everything.” The brand has asked its designers to focus on what it describes as “elegant simplicity,” and the interior boasts an all-new range of consumer technologies. Together, the two traits mentioned in the previous sentence form the hallmarks of the Range Rover Velar.



The first image of the Velar reveals a massive multimedia screen that is installed in a landscape format. It also has a generously sized glass roof, but you must note that it is not entirely transparent, as you can see if you look closely at the photo. The vehicle is expected to have four doors, and its profile might be inspired by a coupe.



While the name of this model might seem like something new, it dates from 1969, when Range Rover began testing the first prototypes of the



Back then, they used the Velar name, derived from the Latin “velare,” which meant “to veil or cover.” If you are wondering, they say it is pronounced “vel-ar.”





This SUV also incorporates "unique" sustainable materials, and its engines will drive all four wheels. Company representatives explain that this model is suitable for various terrains and "refined for every occasion." Range Rover Velar is a name that you will hear in the near future, and it will reach the streets this year. The car is the fourth member of the Range Rover portfolio, and it will be placed in the lineup between the Evoque and the Sport

Land Rover representatives have explained that the Range Rover Velar will get the company’s advanced engineering technologies, and that it follows the company motto of driving “Above and Beyond.”Thisalso incorporates “unique” sustainable materials, and its engines will drive all four wheels. Company representatives explain that this model is suitable for various terrains and “refined for every occasion.”