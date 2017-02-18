Pitbull’s Hey Mama Music Video Stars 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon From F&F 8

At the present moment, the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is arguably the hottest topic in the automotive world. At least in the United States, no other vehicle comes close to the hype that’s surrounding the Dodge
brand’s soon-to-debut halo muscle car.
Slated to make its cinematographic debut in The Fate of the Furious on April 14, the Challenger SRT Demon will make its official outing a few days before that. Specifically, April 12 is the first media day of the New York Auto Show
.
Other than the eighth installment in The Fast and The Furious saga, the Challenger SRT Demon also appears to be the star of a Pitbull
music video. And from the looks of the pictured three-photo collage from Instagram user “illegal_machine,”
it’s the same Challenger SRT Demon featured in F&F 8.
Considering this coincidence, my gut tells me Pitbull is included on the soundtrack for The Fate of the Furious
. The American rapper goes a long way back with the Hollywoodian franchise, as in all the way back to 2 Fast 2 Furious. According to the latest reports in the music industry, the Pitbull song that made The Fate of the Furious’ soundtrack is titled "Hey Mama."
Another proof regarding the Pitbull-Dodge-F&F 8 tie-in is a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot of the Hey Mama music video. As you can see in the adjacent clip, the dancers are joined by four Dodge models: the Challenger SRT Demon, a lesser Challenger, a Charger, and a white-painted Viper
.
Lighter than the SRT Hellcat and expected to be more powerful than the model on which it’s based, the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon
ships with street-legal drag radials on all four corners. A beefed-up version of the eight-speed transmission is the only means of swapping cogs in this bad boy.
Look what popped up in Miami for a Pittbull video. #uno #dos #tres #quatro #dale' #demon #dodge #Challenger #hellcat
