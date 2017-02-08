autoevolution

Is The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Going To Have 900 HP?

 
8 Feb 2017, 12:47 UTC ·
by
There’s a certain Instagram post making the rounds as of late. More to the point, a closeup picture of the Uconnect infotainment system equipping the Durango SRT. The photo in question is included in the media pack for the Durango SRT, and as you can see for yourself, it features the SRT Performance Pages.
“Wow, check out that power graph! 900 horsepower for the SRT Demon, yo!” I’m afraid that’s a serious case of wishful thinking from those who believe that Dodge integrated an Easter Egg into that graph. The rumor mill and leaked photographs suggest that Dodge will employ a bigger supercharger for the Demon, but to push the 6.2-liter HEMI V8 from 707 to 900 ponies on premium gas is a bit of a stretch. On a race-ready E85 blend, however...

Whatever the SRT skunkworks has in store for the us, there’s no denying the Demon rides on the hype train better than the Hellcat did prior to its official reveal. And it shouldn’t come as a surprise that car people like you and yours truly are getting weak at the knees every Thursday or so. Up to this point in time, we were offered four video teasers featuring the Demon, with eight to go until we see the vehicle in the flesh at the 2017 New York Auto Show.

As mentioned above, output is still a matter of speculation. What we do know for sure, however, is that the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is 215 pounds lighter than the SRT Hellcat. The SRT Demon also features Nitto drag radials and, believe it or not, only one seat. Owners who want to make the best out of their SRT Demons can opt for something christened Demon Crate.

There are many questions left to be answered by Dodge and the peeps over at SRT, but then again, patience is a virtue. With time, the new muscle car yardstick will be undressed of its secrets. Hopefully it won't be as ludicrously expensive as some people on enthusiast forums are making noise about.

 

