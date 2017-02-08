Yamaha’s Teenager bLU cRU Team Joins WorldSBK Championship

Held at Yamaha Motor Racing's European headquarters, at Lesmo in Italy, six young riders, aged 15-19, were presented to an international audience as ambassadors for Yamaha Motor Europe's bLU cRU program within the Road Racing project.Featuring a mix of home nations, from Finland, Ukraine, Italy, France, the Netherlands and Brazil, the riders chosen have all shown the promise of speed, talent, and commitment to the racing craft in their career to date alongside the passion and dedication to improving under the bLU cRU banner as the season develops.Contesting the newly-introduced FIM Supersport 300 World Championship, within a 35-strong line-up, Robert Schotman and Enzo De La Vega (GRT Racing Team); Kimi Patova and Renzo Ferreira (Kallio Race System); Mykyta Kalinin (Team Motoxracing) and Alfonso Coppola (SK Racing), will traverse the nine round series aboard Yamaha's agile and competitive YZF-R3.Two of the bLU cRU challengers have previous experience within the WorldSBK paddock - Coppola contested the European Junior Cup for the past two seasons, securing two second place podiums and a fastest lap, while Ferreira enjoyed a wildcard in the series' 2015 outing at Magny-Cours. Schotman, Kalinin, and De La Vega are champions at national level ready for the step onto the world stage, while Patova, the youngest competitor at just 15, harnesses an exciting level of talent in such a youthful competitor that his Kallio team are confident of his abilities and prospects.The launch of the bLU cRU Challenge will create a real racing path for Yamaha’s future road racing talents. All the new riders will receive a special kit to assist in building their race-ready R3 bike along with race service assistance throughout the season.