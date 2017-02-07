Here’s Yamaha’s 2017 Enduro World Championship Lineup

The 2017 international racing season is coming in fast, so Yamaha Motor Europe had to introduce its official team and rider lineup for the upcoming FIM Enduro World Championship in Gerno di Lisemo, Italy.





Re-establishing Yamaha’s status as a key player in the FIM Enduro World Championship during 2016, the Outsiders Yamaha Official Enduro Team will field Yamaha’s official representatives in both the EnduroGP and Enduro 2 classes of the 2017 series.



"Following an impressive season of EWC competition, where Yamaha riders were battling for top honors in two major classes, we're stepping up our game for 2017,” Yamaha Motor Europe Rally & Enduro Racing boss Alexandre Kowalski said. “We've managed to rebuild Yamaha's image as a top contender in top-level enduro racing so now it's time to battle for championship honors in all three main classes. We're lucky to have three great riders that are highly motivated to succeed and bring Yamaha to the top in EnduroGP, Enduro 2 and Enduro Junior.”



Wrapping up 2016 with two class victories and an impressive total of nine podium finishes, the team has formed a solid rider line-up for 2017 with France's Loic Larrieu and Manxman Jamie McCanney set to battle for top places in their respective EnduroGP and Enduro 2 classes.



Focused on youth rider development the Johansson Yamaha Junior Enduro Team will be Yamaha's official representative in the Enduro Junior category of the 2017 FIM Enduro World Championship. Managed by former WEC competitor Joakim Johansson, the Swedish-based team has warmly welcomed the return of Mikael Persson who back in 2015 secured the FIM Youth Cup title aboard the team's enduro-modified YZ125 machine.