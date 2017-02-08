BMW Motorrad Announces Racer Support Program The company announces it will offe

autoevolution

BMW Motorrad of USA is glad to announce it is continuing its support for racers choosing to ride on its bikes. Over one million dollars in contingency money is offered for racers piloting a 2015, 2016 or 2017 model year S 1000 RR in several 2017 national and international series.
“We are excited to roll out an enhanced contingency program that will cover more race series to reinforce our commitment to supporting privateer BMW motorcycle racers,” commented Sarah Schilke, National Marketing Manager, BMW Motorrad USA.

Along with the contingency program, BMW is also offering racer support purchase incentive on the above-mentioned motorcycle. Racers licensed in any of the BMW supported contingency program series can apply for the program through the authorized dealerships. However, the program is limited to 20 racers this year.

"BMW Motorrad is providing riders with all the tools they need to succeed on the racetrack – a class leading liter bike at a substantial savings, with the added incentive of HP Race Parts!" said Professional Racer Nate Kern. “New for 2017, certified BMW HP Race Engineer, Steve Weir, has been brought on board to further enhance our supported racers’ success."

The contingency program is managed online via XTRM Performance Network, which shows real-time distribution and management of money payouts, results tracking and social media marketing. Racers who want to take part of it, can enroll by logging in to cash in on their performance.

The German bike manufacturing company also offers MotoAmerica racers the opportunity to shine on an international level through the BMW Motorrad Race Trophy. This provides a platform for racers riding an S 1000 RR, HP4 or sidecar with BMW engine, to compete at venues around the world.

The BMW Motorrad Race Trophy 2017 is formed by 20 championships that stage around 280 racers in 25 countries. The overall winner is awarded €15,000 ($16,000), and the top 30 riders collect bonuses of €100,000 ($106,500) in total.
