2018 Dodge Durango SRT Is America’s Quickest Three-Row SUV

 
7 Feb 2017, 8:24 UTC ·
by
After much tittle-tattle and a whole lotta spy photos, Dodge has let the cat out of the bag. Introducing the 2018 Dodge Durango SRT, a fire-breathing sport utility vehicle with three rows of seats and a 6.4-liter HEMI V8 motor.
The naturally aspirated powerplant is what sets it apart from the rest of its segment. The 392 cu.in. engine churns out 475 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. In other words, the Durango SRT is 10 ponies and 5 pound-feet down on the most powerful Challenger on sale today (as in the SRT 392).

Coming as standard with four-wheel-drive and a performance-oriented 8-speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission, the Durango SRT also boasts something called a Track Mode. Don’t let the “track” part fool you; after all, this ain’t no Shelby GT350 Mustang or something meant for the track. On the other hand, Track Mode brings two useful attributes to the table: 160-millisecond shifts, as well as 70% of the torque delivered to the rear axle.

Those not content with the standard Pirelli 295/45 ZR20 Scorpion Verde all-season tires can opt for Pirelli P Zero three-season tires of the same dimensions. Now, the time is high for some numbers: 4.4 seconds to 60 mph (96 km/h), 12.9 seconds to cover the quarter-mile. I’m simply left for words, which is why I’ll let Tim Kuniskis take it from here on in:

“The new 2018 Dodge Durango SRT is America’s fastest, most powerful and most capable three-row SUV. This is what you get, when you take everything great about the Durango and combine it with the performance of the Charger SRT: a 12-second quarter mile, toy-hauling, three-row muscle car.”

The U.S. launch of the 2018 Dodge Durango SRT is slated for summer 2017 for the 2018 model year, with production being handled by FCA’s Jefferson Avenue North Assembly Plant in Detroit, Michigan. It will start rolling into U.S. dealers in Q4 2017. For more detailed information on America’s quickest three-row SUV, the following PDF is meant for you.

 Download attachment: 2018 Dodge Durango SRT specifications (PDF)

