Lamborghini Aventador Spied With Performante Parts, Expect It Soon

Lamborghini
is apparently working on an enhanced performance version of the Aventador, which has already been spied while testing in winter conditions.
The Aventador
has already received an “S”
version, and a few parts from that model are featured on this prototype. However, the car also has the twin exhausts featured on the Huracan Performante, which has led us to believe that this model is also a "Performante."
Lamborghini’s test drivers attempted to hide the Aventador with a Huracan Performante
, which was also being driven along with the prototype in question, but you can see that their efforts were in vain. Fortunately for us, our friends at CarPix managed to snap enough shots of the Aventador prototype to provide a clear picture of what was being tested.
As you may remember, the Huracan Performante managed to beat the Nurburgring time of the Aventador, and the development of a “Performante”
model based on the latter could lead to a new record being set by Lamborghini. Hopefully, this time they will have a compelling video published from the moment the announce their time, to avoid any controversy
.
It is unclear how Lamborghini will fit the new version of the Aventador in its range, as it may be slotted between the S and the SV, or even above the SV. Whatever the case, this is another fast raging bull on four wheels, and it will probably be expensive.
The most powerful version of the Aventador
delivers 750 HP
from its 6.5-liter V12 engine, and peak torque is 690 Nm (509 lb-ft). The resources at hand are sufficient for a 0-100 km/h (62 mph) time of 2.8 seconds, while top speed is 349 km/h (217 mph).
Lamborghini could make the Aventador Performante even faster and more powerful, and we do not rule out potential improvements regarding its weight. However, if that happens, it would make people think twice about the SV, which is a lighter and more powerful version of the Aventador.