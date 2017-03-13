Nissan Makes The Micra More Exciting With Bose Personal Edition

autoevolution
VW has the up! Beats, and now Nissan introduces the Bose Personal Edition. Limited-run models with names taken from the audio system are not a new concept in the automotive realm, but in the case of this particular Micra species, Nissan managed to do a pretty good job with cranking the visual ante up to 11.
To ensure exclusivity, the automaker decided to limit production to 3,000 units across Europe. Nissan does mention something along the lines of “exceptional value for money,” albeit no specific pricing has been provided. Considering that the Bose Personal Edition is based on the Tekna, which goes for €19,990 or £17,295, you can bet your bottom dollar Nissan is bluffing.

Compared to the Tekna, the funky special edition pictured in the gallery boasts Energy Orange elements on its body and wheels. Only two colors are available to complement the orangeness of it all: Gunmetal Grey and Enigma black. The Japanese marque would also like to point out that all the orange-finished parts “are added by hand in the factory.” In Flins, France, to be more specific, which is where Renault produces models such as the Clio and Zoe.

As far as the interior is concerned, Nissan prides itself on Energy Orange soft-touch trim here and there, double stitching included. Being based on the Tekna, the Bose Personal Edition gets a NissanConnect touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, DAB digital radio, and a Bose-developed audio system. Two headrest-mounted speakers are also on the menu for the driver’s seat, which is pretty cool for those who want a hi-fi audio experience.

“We engineered the Bose Personal sound system to deliver unexpectedly big sound from a limited number of components,” explained Marc Mansell, the VP of the American audio equipment manufacturer’s Automotive Systems division. “Using just six high-performance speakers and our latest signal processing technology, the system rewards Micra owners with a superior, fully-customizable audio experience unlike anything else available today.”

Slated to go on sale this summer, the Micra Bose Personal Edition can be had with either a 1.5-liter 90 PS diesel or a 0.9-liter 90 PS three-pot turbo.
