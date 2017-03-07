Lamborghini Huracan Performante Is Ready To Rumble In Geneva

We knew a track-focused Huracan was in the pipeline. Spy photos further fueled our imagination about how serious Lamborghini can get with its V10-powered bruiser. Then finally, the most steadfast Huracan stepped into the the limelight under under Geneva lights, flaunting its trick aero tech
and forged carbon fiber.
From a distance, you’d confuse it for a mild tuning job. But as you get closer to its prepossessing Arancio Anthaeus-painted bod shell, the Huracan Performante reveals itself as the top dog Lamborghini brands it. The bronze-painted 20-inch Narvi wheels shod in Pirelli rubber strike a larger-than-life contrast with the paintwork, but the real party piece is the forged carbon fiber up front and at the rear.
Constructed from chopped carbon fibers in a resin, the so-called Forged Composite allowed Lamborghini
to drop 40 kilograms (88 pounds) from the regular Huracan’s weight. Tipping the scales at 1,382 kilograms (3,047 pounds) dry, the Huracan Performante is also gifted with a chassis made from aluminum and carbon fiber.
The Forged Composite paraphernalia continues inside, an area where the shift paddles, door handles, air vents, and the center console are wrapped in the sporty-looking material. Dark-colored Alcantara fabric is used throughout the Performante’s cabin, while the Y-shaped graphic on the sports seats are optional. Speaking of options, some customers may be interested in the ‘Comfort Seats.’
And so, are you ready to find out what’s lurking under the Plexiglas engine cover? It’s the tried-and-tested 5.2-liter V10 we all know and love, but with a big twist. More to the point, a 640 PS (631) and 600 Nm (442 lb-ft) twist, enabling the Huracan Performante to thrust to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.9 seconds, on to a top speed of 325 km/h (202 mph). A land missile that sticks like glue to the tarmac, this is, and the pricing is a testament to the Performante’s go-faster qualities
.
In the Old Continent, Lamborghini will offer the Huracan Peformante from €195,040 before taxes. Over in the UK and the U.S. of A., that would be £173,271 and $274,390. It’s a lot of money, I agree to that, but then again, bear in mind what head honcho Stefano Domenicali
thinks about the mighty impressive raging bull: “This new car represents the powerhouse of Lamborghini DNA and innovation, and a 360-degree approach to creating class-leading super sports cars.”