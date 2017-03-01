Lamborghini Huracan Performante Sets 6:52 Nurburgring Record, Koenigsegg Waiting

autoevolution

It's official people - the Nurburgring has now become Lamborghini Land. As expected, the Huracan Performante has set a new Green Hell record for production cars, showing everybody how it's done.
With its active aero and its aggressive setup, the spiced-up Huracan managed to get round the Ring in 6:52.01 and here are the most important aspects you need to know.

First of all, the naturally aspirated V10 wielder isn't the fastest way to take a license plate around the infamous German track. There are two Radical models that can complete the task even swifter, but the record we're discussing here involves production cars, which the British toys are not.

Secondly, the Huracan Performante didn't just set a new record. It obliterated the old one and, at the time when this article was published, the YouTube video showing the full lap had four dislikes and we're wondering if any of them came from Porsche 918 Spyder owners (the hyper-hybrid is the previous record holder, with its 6:57 time having been set back in 2013).

The Performante's feat, which took place back on October 5, also means that Lamborghini Aventador Superveloce owners have plenty of reasons to be worried, with the V12 Bull requiring over seven extra seconds to play the Nordschleife game.

Since Sant'Agata Bolognese still hasn't oficially released the Huracan Performante, it's only normal that the part of the footage captured from inside the car only gets a small part of the screen. Even so, if we focus on the steering wheel action delivered by Lamborghini test driver Marco Mapelli, it seems that the Performante has left the understeer moments of the "standard" Huracan behind.

Last, but certainly not least, the record might not stay in the VW Group's trophy cabinet for too long. And that's because the Koenigsegg One:1 hasn't forgotten its Nurburgring record goal and, with the winter hibernation of the track now over, the Megawatt car should be out for Raging Bull blood soon.

