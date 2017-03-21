autoevolution
World's Fastest Stock Engine Lamborghini Huracan Hits the Dyno, Has 1,026 HP

 
Lamborghini takes great pride in the fact that it is currently the only important name on the supercar scene that remains entirely committed to naturally aspirated engines. And while the obvious torque limitations brought by this haven't stood in the way of the Huracan Performante's quest for the Nubrugring record, there are tuners out there that won't get any rest until they take the Huracan down the forced induction route.
One such tuner is Gosha Turbo Tech and, as the name of the Russian developer suggests, the company has gifted the V10 animal with a twin-turbo setup.

The aftermarket specialist was aiming for a record of its own, namely the world's quickest (ET)/ fastest (trap speed) stock engine Huracan. After an impressive tech massage that saw the engine compartment of the supercar retaining little stock components aside from the 5.2-liter engine block, Gosha Turbo Tech's Lamborghini Huracan managed to hit its target last month. That's when the velocity demon visited the Yas Marina Circuit's drag strip, pulling an 8.65s run at 160 mph (259 km/h).

Now, with the machine having received the GTT-900 moniker, you would imagine that the V10 heart of the beast now delivers 900 ponies. Well, it appears that the powerplant actually churns out a whole VW Golf output more.

The record-holding Lamborghini Huracan was recently strapped to a dyno, with the mid-engined beast managing to deliver no less than 1,026 hp. You'll find the flaming dyno run in the first clip below, while the said 1/4-mile run is waiting for you in the video at the bottom of the page.

For the sake of comparison, we'll remind you that an untouched Huracan (the 610 hp "standard" model) can play the 1,320 feet game in 10.4 seconds. At the other end of the go-fast scale, we find a group of twin-turbo Huracan that have been reworked by US tuners such as Underground Racing and Heffner Performance, which have become 7s cars following a drag strip war that took place last year.



