Boost Works Twin-Turbo Mustang GT Fastback Tuned To 1,600 RWHP

 
17 Mar 2017
The Ford Mustang is pretty fine as is. In the case of the S550, the 5.0-liter V8 delivers 435 horsepower and 400 pound-feet at the crank. It’s pretty good by pony standards, but not nearly enough.
Mustang GT owners are sweethearts of the aftermarket, chiefly because the Coyote V8 is pretty easy to tune. Be it a cold air intake or a different ECU program, there are a handful of reasonably priced ways to one-up the output of the Five-Oh. These solutions, though, were not enough to satisfy the owner of a Magnetic Grey-painted 2016 model year bruiser.

With the help of Katy, Texas-based Boost Works, the pictured Fastback got an infusion of performance in the form of a stage 2 twin-turbo package on an engine built/sleeved to withstand 2,000 horsepower. Vector in a 2B converter, strengthened 6R80 six-speed auto, different fuel system, and Ignite 114 race fuel, and the result is outstanding to say the least.

Strapped to the dyno, the twin-turbo’d Mustang GT put down to the rear wheels 1,596.2 HP at 6,100 rpm and 1394.2 pound-feet at 5,900 rpm. It is a monster of a thing, make no mistake about it. Boost Works believes that this is a record for the S550 with the 5.0 V8 and 6R80 box.

Record or not, it’s one hell of a build. It becomes even more apparent this fellow here means business once you take a look at the graphs on the dyno sheet. 250 hp at 3,000 rpm turns to 500 at 4,000, then rockets to 1,000 hp at 5,000 rpm and 1,500 at 6,000. To achieve these massive numbers, boost pressure is set up to peak at 33.5 psi.

According to Boost Works’ website, a complete system goes for $9,480 at the very least, not including the likes of Bosch 1,300 cc injectors, the return-style fuel system, hot-side ceramic coating, and other essentials needed for a 1,600 RWHP build. Oh, and another thing: the modded Coyote V8 of this ‘Stang is worth anything between $12k and $18k, depending on options.



 

Spinning tire on the dyno at 1600whp.. @apocalypticarmory @lund_racing @dynocomindustries @derin_sayer @fatherford

A post shared by Travis Burelle (@boost_works) on Mar 13, 2017 at 10:28am PDT

