Somebody Bought a Mk2 Focus RS, Then Drove It Just 45 Miles

The Focus RS is the kind of car developed to be driven, not to be locked up in the garage for future sale. This particular second-generation Focus RS
, however, is one of those exceptions, showing just 45 miles on the clock.
It’s no wonder, then, this is as brand new as a Mk2 Focus RS can get in this day and age. Built in 2009 and kept in storage ever since, the three-door hot hatchback is headlining Classic Car Auctions
' biggest sale ever.
The UK-spec car saw only one service, carried out in October 2016, and two MOTs in 2015 and 2016. Given these circumstances, CCA awarded it 134 out of a maximum of 135 points in the condition report. Whichever way you look at it, this is the newest old Focus RS currently in existence.
“Back in February,”
explains CCA general manager Guy Lees-Milne, “our sister company Silverstone Auctions offered an Ultimate Green example with just 1,800 miles.”
Would you care to guess how much that car sold for? Buyer’s premium included, the price was £41,063, which works out to ten grand more than the starting price of the current model (£31,765).
With that in mind, now try to estimate what sort of money CCA expects the 45-mile example to sell. Curiously enough, the minimum is £32,000 and the highest appraisal is £36,000. Too little, too much, it’s up to you to decide if that amount of Her Majesty’s pounds sterling is worth it.
Compared to the modern-day brawler
, the original is a front-wheel-drive affair and the engine is a Volvo-engineered 2.5-liter five-cylinder enhanced by a Borg Warner K16 turbo running up to 20.3 psi. Out of the box, the five-banger delivers 305 PS (301 ponies) and 440 Nm (325 lb-ft) of torque.
This, however, is not the ultimate iteration of the Mk2 Focus RS. The Focus RS500
is it, spawning a production run of 500 units, all of them finished in Panther Black metallic.