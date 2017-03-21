Baidu Claims Hackers Tried To Steal Its Self-Driving Car Technology

Baidu, a Chinese
company that has autonomous car
technology under development
, claims it has become a target for hackers
.
According to Ma Jie, the head of cyber security for Baidu, the gang of hackers that has targeted it is performing attacks on a daily basis. The Beijing-based business
is beginning to suspect that its attackers are hired by a third party, who wants to steal its technology to gain an advantage on the market.
Things have gotten severe from this point of view, says Baidu’s head of cyber security, and the corporation has begun to support a team of “white hat” hackers. The latter is called Blue Lotus, and they are students at the Tsinghua University.
Baidu
says that this support provides advantages against potential threats in the present, but also helps students “find the right way in life.”
In the words of the head of Baidu’s cyber security boss, supporting students to become “white-hat hackers” will mean that the company will have fewer enemies in the future.
That has not stopped the business from teaming up with Alibaba and Tencent to prevent attacks, as the two Chinese tech giants are also targeted by daily attacks on their systems.
Baidu has been working on self-driving cars since 2013, and the company’s CEO wanted to get the technology to production by 2018. That has not happened yet, but this is not something that you should rule out by the end of the year, if you consider the ambitions of this firm.
As Bloomberg
remarks, Baidu has knowledge of rival companies attempting to hire hackers to steal its technology, but will not reveal the names of the customers of hackers from the underground market.
We would also note that any company that has a web presence can become a target for hackers
, but larger conglomerates are preferred because they could provide higher benefits once a crack is found in their security systems.
The average Joe should also keep his or her attention alert at all times, as ransomware and phishing specialists are waiting to get their hands on your hard-earned money.