German Tuning Vlogger JP Drives Audi TT and A3 Clubsport Quattro Concepts

Because he has almost a million subs, Audi allowed him to go into their underground storage facility and film two of the coolest concepts ever to be based on a production car.Let's start with the A3 Clubsport Quattro , which previewed the RS3 sedan and came out way back in 2014. They've just given us a 400 horsepower compact sedan with a widebody kit, but the Audi Sport people forgot about the Bugatti-like air brake at the back.We've shown you videos of the A3 Clubsport starting up before, but JP even got to drive it around a bit, playing with the overrun pops made by the 2.5-liter turbo engine. He seems to like stroking the shoulders of the car and touching the exhaust. Naughty stuff!The production RS3 sedan is about as cool as this concept. But we can't say the same when it comes to the TT RS because the Clubsport model is much cooler and more technologically advanced.It has fenders that stick out past the bumper, creating a whole new look at the front. And besides the regular turbocharger, the 2.5-liter also features an electric supercharger just like the SQ7 . The 48V electrical system is installed, but never found its way onto the production RS model despite the numerous rumors.JP is blown away by all the custom tubing that's been stuffed under the tiny hood of the TT. Some parts are prototyped and 3D-printed. We still don't know why Audi gave him the keys to that thing.