autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

German Tuning Vlogger JP Drives Audi TT and A3 Clubsport Quattro Concepts

 
21 Mar 2017, 17:03 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
As much as we love these two Audi concepts that you probably forgot about, we have to talk about the guy filming them first. You see Jean Pierre Krämer, otherwise known as JP Performance is the biggest celebrity in Germany that you've probably never heard of.
Because he has almost a million subs, Audi allowed him to go into their underground storage facility and film two of the coolest concepts ever to be based on a production car.

Let's start with the A3 Clubsport Quattro, which previewed the RS3 sedan and came out way back in 2014. They've just given us a 400 horsepower compact sedan with a widebody kit, but the Audi Sport people forgot about the Bugatti-like air brake at the back.

We've shown you videos of the A3 Clubsport starting up before, but JP even got to drive it around a bit, playing with the overrun pops made by the 2.5-liter turbo engine. He seems to like stroking the shoulders of the car and touching the exhaust. Naughty stuff!

The production RS3 sedan is about as cool as this concept. But we can't say the same when it comes to the TT RS because the Clubsport model is much cooler and more technologically advanced.

It has fenders that stick out past the bumper, creating a whole new look at the front. And besides the regular turbocharger, the 2.5-liter also features an electric supercharger just like the SQ7. The 48V electrical system is installed, but never found its way onto the production RS model despite the numerous rumors.

JP is blown away by all the custom tubing that's been stuffed under the tiny hood of the TT. Some parts are prototyped and 3D-printed. We still don't know why Audi gave him the keys to that thing.



Audi A3 clubsport concept e-charger audi concept Audi
 
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our AUDI Testdrives:

2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 AUDI TT-S79
2015 Audi RS3 Sportback72
AUDI A8 L 81
AUDI A7 Sportback86
AUDI R8 V10 Spyder90
AUDI A4 68