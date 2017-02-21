autoevolution

Tesla Model S P100D Ludicrous+ Gets Strapped to the Dyno, Torque Overload Ensues

 
21 Feb 2017, 11:13 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
It seems that the Tesla Model S P100D just can't stay out of the spotlights and most of the attention the electric sedan has been receiving lately comes thanks to its Ludicrous Plus mode. The latest adventure of the EV sees an example being strapped to the dyno, with jaw-dropping performance ensuing.
As if the Palo Alto machine were a wild horse, the Model S gave the dyno operator an incredibly hard time. The thing was tested on a Mustang all-wheel dyno - from pulling power due to detecting that it was not actually moving, to lowering itself as the "speed" increased, which loosened the straps, it took no less than eight runs to get things right.

Willing to ensure that both the dyno and the car survive the pulls, the driver skipped the standing start, starting the runs at 30 mph. Even so, as you'll be able to notice on the graphs provided in the piece of footage below, wheelspin was still present during the initial phases of the stunt.

In the end, the wheel output figures of the P100D raised to a monstrous 920 lb-ft and 588 hp. As for estimating how much of a boost would be brought by a slip-less pull, we'll leave that to a potential future attempt of the sort.

As for the official power and torque figures of the Ludicrous+ P100D, we'll remind you the front motor delivers 259 hp and 277 lb-ft while the rear unit packs 503 ponies and 525 lb-ft. The combined output sits at 680 horses and 791 lb-ft.

Note that these numbers were measured using the SAE Net standard, which means they don't account for transmission losses. So yes, that torque premium delivered by the dyno run is quite a surprise.

When the rolling road seen here is replaced with a... stationary one, the P100D can sprint to 60 mph in as little as 2.6 seconds, while the 1-foot rollout measurement leads to an even crazier 2.27s sprint time. But enough with the numbers, it's time to see the electric sedan going at it on the dyno.

Tesla Model S P100D Tesla Model S Tesla EV dyno
 
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our TESLA MOTORS Testdrives:

TESLA Model S75