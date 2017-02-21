Tesla Model S P100D Ludicrous+ Gets Strapped to the Dyno, Torque Overload Ensues

It seems that the Tesla Model S P100D just can't stay out of the spotlights and most of the attention the electric sedan has been receiving lately comes thanks to its Ludicrous Plus mode. The latest adventure of the EV sees an example being strapped to the dyno, with jaw-dropping performance ensuing.





Willing to ensure that both the dyno and the car survive the pulls, the driver skipped the standing start, starting the runs at 30 mph. Even so, as you'll be able to notice on the graphs provided in the piece of footage below, wheelspin was still present during the initial phases of the stunt.



In the end, the wheel output figures of the P100D raised to a monstrous 920 lb-ft and 588 hp. As for estimating how much of a boost would be brought by a slip-less pull, we'll leave that to a potential future attempt of the sort.



As for the official power and torque figures of the Ludicrous+ P100D, we'll remind you the front motor delivers 259 hp and 277 lb-ft while the rear unit packs 503 ponies and 525 lb-ft. The combined output sits at 680 horses and 791 lb-ft.



Note that these numbers were measured using the SAE Net standard, which means they don't account for transmission losses. So yes, that torque premium delivered by the dyno run is quite a surprise.



When the rolling road seen here is replaced with a... stationary one, the P100D can sprint to 60 mph in as little as 2.6 seconds, while the 1-foot rollout measurement leads to an even crazier



