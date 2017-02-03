Tesla, Inc. Is The New Name Of Tesla Motors

As of February 2017, Tesla Motors
is dead. But only in name, that is. As an effort to combine its clean energy business into its EV-making branch, Tesla Motors decided that it would be best if the company would be called Tesla, Inc. from now on.
A SEC filing dated February 1, 2017, confirms the change. Filed by Tesla general counsel Todd Maron, the filing is, in essence, a simple change of the certificate of incorporation. Nothing more, nothing less. And for what it’s worth, it’s not really surprising Tesla has dropped the Motors suffix from its name.
Last year, the Palo Alto-based company moved its website from Teslamotors.com to Tesla.com, paving the way for this outcome. Then there’s the SolarCity Corporation, which was acquired only to strengthen Tesla’s solar energy portfolio. As a side note, SolarCity
is a sort of goldmine for Tesla due to the fact it holds the title of largest solar energy provider in the U.S.
Then there is Tesla’s battery business. From the 60 kWh Li-Ion pack in the Model S to the Powerwall and Powerpack energy-storage solutions, Tesla, Inc. sure has a lot on its hands. And in a way, this change of name reminds me of what Apple
did in January 2007. Back then, the iconic Steve Jobs announced that his company would change its name from Apple Computer to Apple Inc. following the Cupertino-based giant’s shift from computers to consumer electronics like the iPod and iPhone.
As an automaker, the make-or-break moment for Tesla, Inc. is the advent of the Model 3
. Codenamed BlueStar and revealed in prototype form in March 2016, Tesla has more than 400,000 reservations for the compact executive sedan. That’s a lot of money considering the $35,000 base model pricing before any applicable government incentive. While on the subject of the Model 3, deliveries are slated to begin in late 2017.