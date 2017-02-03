New Mercedes GLA and GLB Coming in 2019 With 2-Liter Diesel

Now that the GLA has a facelift, there's only one direction in which this can go - an all-new generation that's about three years away. Development has already started, with a test mule recently being spotted in the Arctic.
Let's see if we can flesh out this story a little with some details. A recent report from Auto Express
magazine says that the GLA will debut in 2019, at the same time as the GLB.
Both models should share the new MFA2 platform which is being developed by the A-Class right now. Nobody knows exactly what that means for weight, rigidity, and flexibility. Mercedes probably didn't want to let slip any major details.
They aren't the only ones talking about this. German magazine Auto Bild recently released a video about the GLA, which it says will debut in 2020. That sounds a little more plausible, considering the facelift model hasn't even hit dealerships yet. Also, they suggest an electric version called the EQA will be launched.
Both publications indicate the GLA will be a little more spacious. Nobody really knows what kind of small engines Mercedes is developing. Both BMW and Audi now have 1.5-liter engines, soon to be joined by Volvo. So maybe the Daimler boys will adhere to the "program".
What is certain is that a 2-liter diesel will be added. Mercedes is spending 3 billion euros developing new oil-burners, and the 2.0 gets a big chunk of that. We've already seen it in use on the new E-Class sedan and wagon. Mercedes has even built a less powerful 150 horsepower version which should keep the X1 and Q3 at bay.
The MFA2 platform is likely to be much more forgiving when it comes to the installation o hybrid and fully electric powertrains. The A-Class will pave the way, but Mercedes probably won't approve any more PHEVs unless it has to.
As strange as it might seem, the GLB is said to debut in the same year as, 2019. We've been hearing a lot about this car ever since the days of the "mini G-Class" rumors. What's new is that it might be big enough for a 7-seat option.