Tesla Changed Model 3 Logo Because of Adidas' Trademarked Three Stripes

The brand with three stripes, Adidas, has filed a note of opposition to Tesla’s intention of registering a logo with three horizontal lines for its Model 3
.
The conflict between the German apparel giant and the American automaker was quickly resolved, as Tesla
has decided to switch its application of the numerical form of three instead of the stripes.
While nobody in their right mind would purchase a car instead of a pair of sneakers just because both of them had three lines as a logo, the problem was of a different nature.
As Engadget
notes, Adidas considered that Tesla could have sold clothing and other products with three stripes on them, which would have formed the base for confusion between the two brands.
From this point of view, the German company’s representatives were correct to file a challenge against Tesla’s trademark
request, especially because selling apparel with three stripes is their business, not Tesla’s.
Responding to an inquiry from the media, Tesla representatives stated that they had changed the logo of the Model 3 weeks before Adidas’ filing. After the latter, Tesla withdrew its application for the three-striped logo, but its representatives claim that an internal marketing decision led to the change in branding, and not the possible trademark conflict with Adidas.
Regardless of what logo Tesla will use for the Model 3
and its corresponding apparel line, it looks like it will not have a legal battle with Adidas on the topic.
All that is left to do is to begin the production of its most affordable electric model
, and start delivering it to the clients that have placed deposits in 2016.
Tesla has registered an impressive number of refundable deposits for the Model 3, and this car could become the company’s new best-seller, but it must first find a way to ramp up production to deal with the vast number of people that pre-ordered it last year.
Once that is done, Tesla can begin launching it in other markets and enjoy the results of years of development.