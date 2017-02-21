New 2018 Renault Megane RS Spied in Production Trim, Prototype Shows FWD Clues

Renault has done an awesome job when it comes to building hype around the fourth incarnation of the Renault Megane RS before the manic compact is launched, with much of the credit going to the FWD vs. AWD talk. Well, thanks to the fresh batch of spy photos we're bringing you today, it looks like we're getting closer to the front-paws version.





While it will probably take a special edition of the Megane to steal the GTI's glory, we're expecting Renault to have the Nurburgring crown in its sights. If we zoom in on the images showing the rear of the vehicle, there doesn't seem to be enough room for a rear diff. Nevertheless, with all the snow being thrown into the air, we still can't be 100 percent certain.Regardless, it looks like the new Megane RS will borrow the four-wheel-steer system present on the GT warm version, albeit with a more aggressive tune.In the firepower department, we should expect a 300 hp output - nowadays, such an output doesn't seem that wild for a front-wheel-drive machine. The French automaker is expected to offer the hot hatch in both manual and dual-clutch form.Of course, we can't discuss the Megane RS without mentioning the Nurburgringrecord. Back in December last year, Volkswagen reinforced the position of the track-focused Golf GTi Clubsport S, which beat its own Green Hell record with a lap time of 7:47.However, the German's position is now threatened by the RS model, as well as by the new Civic Type R , with the Honda set to make its debut at the Geneva Motor Show next month.As for the Megane RS, we could see Renault introducing a concept for the spicy hatchback at the Swiss venue, with September's Frankfurt Motor Show appearing to be a proper event for the introduction of the production model. However, the wildest rumors out there talk about the Renaultspot machine coming to Geneva in showroom-ready trim.Until we get to find out more, we've added a pair of rendering previewing the 2018 Megane RS at the bottom of the spyshot gallery to your right.While it will probably take a special edition of the Megane to steal the GTI's glory, we're expecting Renault to have the Nurburgring crown in its sights.