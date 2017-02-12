Tesla Will Begin Pilot Production of Model 3 Starting February 20

Tesla
will begin pilot production of the Model 3 on February 20, reports claim.
Pilot production is the last phase of an automobile’s development before it begins series manufacturing. The idea behind this procedure is to build an unspecified number of units on the regular production line, which is an excellent opportunity for the company to be sure that its robots are configured correctly, and that everything is ready to enable series manufacturing.
As Teslarati
informs, Tesla has notified its suppliers of this decision through a notice, which was leaked to the press by an undisclosed insider.
It is not known how many units will be built by Tesla starting February 20, 2017, but all of those vehicles will be used by the company to assess the quality of the parts it received, and to ensure that the build process is executed according to in-house specifications.
The tests that will be conducted by Tesla after this pilot production phase is completed will probably take several weeks, if not months. Tesla has also rescheduled its fourth quarter earnings call to February 22, which has led many to believe that the company will unveil a production Model 3
in front of investors before the earnings announcement.
Tesla had previously suffered from delays when it launched its models in series production, which has made many people keep a close eye on the moment when the Model 3 will reach the manufacturing line.
The Model X
, Tesla’s last product launched before the Model 3, suffered delays because of one of the suppliers hired by the American company had issues delivering the system behind the stunning Falcon Doors.
Meanwhile, the Model S
suffered similar delays in series production, but the company pulled through and got things done. Industry analysts have split opinions regarding the number of Tesla Model 3 units that will be delivered to clients this year, but it is best to be optimistic and hope that Elon Musk’s company gets to accomplish its objectives with its most affordable product.