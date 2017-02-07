Tesla Model S Driver Stopped At Gunpoint Over Kidnapping Fears

Tesla’s Model S
is optionally available with rear jump seats, which are meant to seat kids.
Not everyone is informed of the option, and some people find it weird to see children getting into what appears to be the trunk of a car. This led to several instances where bystanders believed that someone was taking kids with a Tesla Model S, which was evidently not the case.
The most recent situation of this kind happened in Newhall, California, where someone called the police after seeing another person loading kids into the trunk of a gray Tesla. The SCV Sheriff’s Station quickly sent a vehicle to track down the Tesla that appeared to be used in a kidnapping.
The officers followed standard procedure, and they pulled over the car with their guns drawn. While being held at gunpoint, the driver got out of the car as he was instructed, and explained the situation to the officers
. Upon discovering that the 2013 Tesla Model S
that they pulled over had a back seat in the trunk, the driver was released.
A statement from the representatives of the sheriff’s station explained that they are not experts in Tesla, and they only followed procedure when they heard about a potential crime in progress, The Signal
informs.
This is not the first time when a Tesla driver is pulled over after someone sees him or her loading kids into the car through the rear hatch.
Tesla
is not the first automaker to offer jump seats, as these were often available in full-size wagons back in the day. Eventually, they were eliminated from most American
cars, and the few European brands that ventured with this optional feature also removed it from their offer.
Nowadays, Tesla is one of the few automakers that offers jump seats in the trunk, which makes it unusual for people to see drivers load kids in the car through the rear hatch.