autoevolution

Tesla Model S Driver Stopped At Gunpoint Over Kidnapping Fears

 
7 Feb 2017, 9:08 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Tesla’s Model S is optionally available with rear jump seats, which are meant to seat kids.
Not everyone is informed of the option, and some people find it weird to see children getting into what appears to be the trunk of a car. This led to several instances where bystanders believed that someone was taking kids with a Tesla Model S, which was evidently not the case.

The most recent situation of this kind happened in Newhall, California, where someone called the police after seeing another person loading kids into the trunk of a gray Tesla. The SCV Sheriff’s Station quickly sent a vehicle to track down the Tesla that appeared to be used in a kidnapping.

The officers followed standard procedure, and they pulled over the car with their guns drawn. While being held at gunpoint, the driver got out of the car as he was instructed, and explained the situation to the officers. Upon discovering that the 2013 Tesla Model S that they pulled over had a back seat in the trunk, the driver was released.

A statement from the representatives of the sheriff’s station explained that they are not experts in Tesla, and they only followed procedure when they heard about a potential crime in progress, The Signal informs.

This is not the first time when a Tesla driver is pulled over after someone sees him or her loading kids into the car through the rear hatch.

Tesla is not the first automaker to offer jump seats, as these were often available in full-size wagons back in the day. Eventually, they were eliminated from most American cars, and the few European brands that ventured with this optional feature also removed it from their offer.

Nowadays, Tesla is one of the few automakers that offers jump seats in the trunk, which makes it unusual for people to see drivers load kids in the car through the rear hatch.

Tesla Model S Model S Model X Tesla USA police Tesla Motors
 
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our TESLA MOTORS Testdrives:

TESLA Model S75