autoevolution

Lamborghini Huracan Gets Carbon Fiber Aero Kit From 1016 Industries

 
20 Mar 2017, 12:29 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
Lamborghini’s Huracan, the company’s entry-level model, is not a boring car.
It will make you stand out in most situations you can find on the road in the real world. Except another rare car pulling up beside you, a Huracan is enough to get everyone’s eyes on your car on almost every road you take. Things change in Monaco and Dubai, but that will not stop you from being spotted in a Lamborghini.

Some have experienced the unfortunate feeling when driving a raging bull on four wheels is not exclusive enough. Thankfully for them, several tuning companies have decided to address the potential issue with packages for Lamborghini’s most affordable new car.

One of those companies is called 1016 Industries, and it has sent us the pictures and details of its latest project. Based on a Bianco Avus (that's the name of the color) Huracan, the tuning company from Miami made a complete aerodynamic package for the most affordable Lamborghini.

The tuning package consists of an add-on spoiler for the front, a set of side skirts, a rear diffuser, and a rear wing. All of the parts described above are made from “pre-preg carbon fiber.” The idea is to offer a functional product that is light and sturdy at the same time, and this is a promise made by the specialty shop in Florida.

If you are curious what “pre-preg” means, it refers to composite fibers that already have their "thermoset polymer matrix material" (i.e. epoxy) present, and they require cooling to prevent the parts from complete curing.

The tuners at 1016 Industries have not revealed the price of the tuning kit for the Huracan. We do know they offer alloy wheels for the Italian supercar, usually supplied by ADV1, and that customers can order an ECU tune if they feel the need for more power out of their Lamborghini.
Lamborghini Huracan tuning lamborghini Huracan Huracan Lamborghini tuning Lamborghini Tuning 1016 industries
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
 

Our LAMBORGHINI Testdrives:

LAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 610-4 85
2014 LAMBORGHINI Aventador Roadster89
LAMBORGHINI Gallardo Super Trofeo Stradale82
LAMBORGHINI Gallardo LP560-484
LAMBORGHINI Aventador91
LAMBORGHINI Gallardo LP550-2 Spyder 84