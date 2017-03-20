Lamborghini Huracan Gets Carbon Fiber Aero Kit From 1016 Industries

Lamborghini
’s Huracan, the company’s entry-level model, is not a boring car.
It will make you stand out in most situations you can find on the road in the real world. Except another rare car pulling up beside you, a Huracan is enough to get everyone’s eyes on your car on almost every road you take. Things change in Monaco and Dubai, but that will not stop you from being spotted in a Lamborghini.
Some have experienced the unfortunate feeling when driving a raging bull on four wheels is not exclusive enough. Thankfully for them, several tuning companies have decided to address the potential issue with packages
for Lamborghini’s
most affordable new car.
One of those companies is called 1016 Industries
, and it has sent us the pictures and details of its latest project. Based on a Bianco Avus (that's the name of the color) Huracan
, the tuning company from Miami
made a complete aerodynamic package for the most affordable Lamborghini.
The tuning package consists of an add-on spoiler for the front, a set of side skirts, a rear diffuser, and a rear wing. All of the parts described above are made from “pre-preg carbon fiber.” The idea is to offer a functional product that is light and sturdy at the same time, and this is a promise made by the specialty shop in Florida
.
If you are curious what “pre-preg” means, it refers to composite fibers that already have their "thermoset polymer matrix material" (i.e. epoxy) present, and they require cooling to prevent the parts from complete curing.
The tuners at 1016 Industries have not revealed the price of the tuning kit for the Huracan. We do know they offer alloy wheels for the Italian supercar, usually supplied by ADV1, and that customers can order an ECU
tune if they feel the need for more power out of their Lamborghini.