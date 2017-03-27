autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

2,000 HP Cadillac CTS-V Is the Fastest In the World, Aims for 6s 1/4-Mile Runs

 
27 Mar 2017, 20:19 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
When the world's fastest Cadillac CTS-V gives up its twin-turbo setup for one that involves a single turbocharger the size of America, you know things are about to get explosive.
Now that the move mentioned in the intro has prepared the Caddy for the 2017 season, the monstrous CTS-V has started testing.

Before the change, the slab of GM packed 1,900 ponies, with its best quarter-mile performance having been achieved during a 7.65s run.

The engine compartment of the CTS-V Coupe now accommodates a 400 ci LSX working with a 106 mm turbo - you can notice the piece of harware mounted in the nose of the speed beast, with the Cadillac badge havine been removed to... make room for the new setup.

The crew that runs the car has set amazing goals for the bast, aiming to take the thing into the 6s arena with the help of the ginormous turbo mentioned above.

The team expects that, once the thing is dialed in, the V8 will deliver north of 2,000 ponies. And they've even come up with a badge that fits the bill, as you'll notice in the clip below.

The piece of footage at the bottom of the page shows the first runs of the reimagined machine and we have to admit the piece of Cadillac strapped to that turbo looks impressive.

As the driver of the CTS-V explains, the Cadillac build had been completed one night before the drag racing event seen here. And that's why you shouldn't pay too much attention to the otherwise-impressive numbers delivered by the forced-fed monstrosity.

We'll certainly get to hear from this Cadillac CTS-V again and we'll bring you the sprinting news as soon as we get out hands on it. Until then, you can head over to the "play" button below and allow the boost hero to entertain you.

Cadillac CTS-V Cadillac drag racing turbo
 
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
The End of Sedans is Nigh! BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our CADILLAC Testdrives:

2015 Cadillac Escalade73
2014 CADILLAC XTS71