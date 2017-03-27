2,000 HP Cadillac CTS-V Is the Fastest In the World, Aims for 6s 1/4-Mile Runs

When the world's fastest Cadillac CTS-V gives up its twin-turbo setup for one that involves a single turbocharger the size of America, you know things are about to get explosive.





Now that the move mentioned in the intro has prepared the Caddy for the 2017 season, the monstrous CTS-V has started testing.Before the change, the slab of GM packed 1,900 ponies, with its best quarter-mile performance having been achieved during a 7.65s run.The engine compartment of the CTS-V Coupe now accommodates a 400 ci LSX working with a 106 mm turbo - you can notice the piece of harware mounted in the nose of the speed beast, with the Cadillac badge havine been removed to... make room for the new setup.The crew that runs the car has set amazing goals for the bast, aiming to take the thing into the 6s arena with the help of the ginormous turbo mentioned above.The team expects that, once the thing is dialed in, the V8 will deliver north of 2,000 ponies. And they've even come up with a badge that fits the bill, as you'll notice in the clip below.The piece of footage at the bottom of the page shows the first runs of the reimagined machine and we have to admit the piece of Cadillac strapped to that turbo looks impressive.As the driver of the CTS-V explains, the Cadillac build had been completed one night before the drag racing event seen here. And that's why you shouldn't pay too much attention to the otherwise-impressive numbers delivered by the forced-fed monstrosity.We'll certainly get to hear from this Cadillac CTS-V again and we'll bring you the sprinting news as soon as we get out hands on it. Until then, you can head over to the "play" button below and allow the boost hero to entertain you.