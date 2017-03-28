Extreme Twin-Turbo Ford GT Sets 293.6 MPH 1/2-Mile Record with Amazing Texas Run

This March has been particularly fruitful for drag racing records and we're here to bring you the latest feat of the kind, that might just make you dizzy. We're talking about the new half-mile world record, an accolade that was recently grabbed by a first-generation Ford GT.





A 2006 incarnation of the American supercar managed to hit no less than 293.6 mph (make that 472.7 km/h). The feat took place last weekend at the Texas Mile, with M2K Motorsports, the team behind the velocity monster having been preparing for the event for quite a while.For those of you who aren't familiar with drag racing shenanigans, we'll mention that any machine able to get close to 200 mph in the standing half-mile can be described as a monster.The GT is no longer a supercharged machine, with the Accufab 5.4-liter V8 of the vehicle having turned to a pair of turbos in order to achieve its goal. And while the output of the thing hasn't been made public, we wouldn't be surprised to find out we're looking at a setup that provides 3,000 ponies.Interestingly, the machine still packs its factory six-speed tranny, albeit with a reinforced clutch setup - can you imagine how shifting gears in the velocity animal feels?It's worth mentioning that the previous record, which was set back in 2012 and sat at 283.2 mph, also belonged to a 2006 Ford GT.The first piece of footage below tells the tale of the record, while the second clip takes us inside the heavily massaged Ford GT. Judging by the quality of the clip at the bottom of the page it seems like... building the car swallowed such a massive budget that there was nothing left for the cabin-mounted camera.Oh, and with the Blue Oval missile having come so close to a record that starts with a "3", we won't expect things to stop here.