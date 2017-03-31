2017 BMW 5 Series Is More Luxurious and Less Sporty, Says Consumer Reports

Mercedes sells a lot of cars at a high profit, so BMW has decided to take hints from the E-Class with its completely redesigned 5 Series. The G30 sedan has finally landed in America, where Consumer Reports did its first test.





This segment doesn't work with half measures, but owner preference is always an issue. So you can't say the E-Class is superior or inferior, although the Audi A6 is out of the fight right now.



Two versions are available in America right now, the one with the 530i and



A decade ago, you bought a 5 Series with an inline-6 engine expecting sporty handling and a throaty engine sound. However, the new 540i is perfectly insulated and glides over the road with exceptional poise.



As usual, Consumer Reports has something bad to say about the infotainment system. If it were up to these guys, there would be a button for everything, but BMWs now come with gesture controls. But a suite of safety systems will keep them busy. "BMW should at least make forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking as standard equipment, especially in a car that starts at $50,000," the editor notes.



Yeah, but how would they make absurd amounts of profit in that case? We firmly believe that Jaguar is about to overthrow a few competitors with its excellent customer service, slightly lower prices, and great handling. Maybe that will spur BMW back into action.



