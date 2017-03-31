2018 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Sounds Like a Riot while Lapping Nurburgring, PDK Only

Earlier this week, we showed you a series of 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 RS spyshots that portrayed the track tool in production-ready trim. And we are now back on the topic, as we've got a video that showcases the soundtrack of the Rennsport Neunelfer.





Since we mentioned the growl delivered by the 2018 GT3 RS, we should explain that the powertrain of the thing is an effervescent topic. We'll start with what we already know, as Andreas Preuninger, the man helming Porsche's GT division, has let it slip that the six-speed manual of the GT3 won't make its way into the Rennsport model.



Alas, we'll probably be deprived of the clutch pleasures in the RS and, as we've explained before, we believe this is a well-planned mid-term pricing increase strategy for both past and future models rather that just a conclsuion of market research.



As for the naturally aspirated boxer mill of the GT3 RS, the wildest rumors out there talk about German engineers having increased the displacement the new 4.0-liter heart of the 2018 GT3, which is based on the GT3 Cup racecar's heart. As such, the RS model would be animated by a 4.2-liter motor.



Zuffenhausen is keeping us on our toes these days, with the carmaker testing multiple flavors of the Neunelfer at the same time. From the 991.2 GT3 RS and



Speaking of prototypes, we'll remind you that the German automaker introduced its new LMP1 race earlier today, namely the 900+ hp



