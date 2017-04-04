BMW Motorrad Puts Out New EnduroGuard Suit In The U.S.

Touring means a lot of time in the saddle, which can get a bit irritating if you’re wearing the wrong equipment. That’s why BMW Motorrad just introduced its new EnduroGuard suit in the United States, offering protection, good looks, and comfort to any rider, especially those liking to take the unbeaten path.





“Our riders have been asking for an externally waterproof suit with no liner and ample ventilation that provides the same standard of protection and comfort they expect from BMW Motorrad Apparel Products,” says Jordyn Baker, Apparel Product Specialist for BMW Motorrad USA.



Constructed of fabric that was specially developed for BMW Motorrad by Schoeller Textil AG in Switzerland, the EnduroGuard achieves top performance ratings for abrasion, resistance, climate control, and personal comfort.



For example, the outer shell is made of dynatec and dynatec stretch panels with a ceraspace layer in some areas to provide the best protection against abrasion. Underneath is a 3-layer laminated BMW Climate Membrane to make the suit wind and waterproof. Additionally, this is also enhanced with wind guards and recessed cuffs in the jacket.



All-round ventilation is assured through many double front zippers and vents at the back. Snap buttons on the jacket front are concealed to avoid scratching the tank, while hook-and-loop straps allow a variety of width adjustments and ventilation openings.



Cargo space? With 8 jacket pockets (7 are waterproof) and 3 pants pockets, you’ll be able to carry all the important stuff with you most of the time. And, as with most motorcycle gear, the suit comes with reflective prints, so you are more visible to other road users at night.



The suit comes in either black or gray at a price of $949 for the jacket and $649 for the pants.



