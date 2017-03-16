KTM Now Lets You Customize Your Leathers

autoevolution
16 Mar 2017
More and more bike makers offer you the possibility to customize your future ride in a digital environment to create the bike of your dreams. And this trend looks to be expanding to riding gear as well. And KTM is among the first to allow that.
In cooperation with Gimoto, and Italian manufacturer of traditional leather riding suits, KTM has come up with a configurator that allows users to customize the protective garments.

Thus, the KTM RSX SUIT leather combi and the RSX JACKET and PANTS can be individually designed and made to measure according to your taste and size. If you lack imagination, you can choose from the pre-made setups like the traditional white-black-orange design you see here in the photos.

Over at the virtual shop, anyone can create their individually designed and personalized one- or two-piece leather combi in just a few simple clicks. No additional charge is asked for you being creative so you can pick from a number of KTM-typical colors and add to the design with various logos or your own name.

Perforation, lining, ventilation, elastic inserts, and aerodynamic humps are on the list of options too, so your tailor-mad KTM-branded leather combis will fit like a second skin and feel just as comfortable.

All the combis are made from cow or kangaroo leather and offer ample protection through shoulder, elbow, and knee pads as well as a pocket for the optional SAS-TEC back protector.

Pre-made setups are available in standard sizes ranging from S to 3XL, but the configurator allows you to change up to twenty parameters like wrist, arms, and neck circumference, shoulder width, neck to waist length, shoulder to wrist length, as well as inside crotch to ankle length.

After selecting everything you need, you add in your contact details and hit the “SEND” button. KTM will give you a price estimate and from there you’ll only have to accept, pay, and wait for your order.
