Alpinestars Puts Out Limited Edition Indianapolis Tech 10 Boots

 
21 Mar 2017
by
Alpinestars announced its limited edition Indianapolis Tech 10 boots. Why Indianapolis? Because sanctioned motorcycle racing in the city dates back to 1909, and, if you fast-forward some 83 years, AMA Supercross makes its debut in the American Motorsports hub.
The Limited Edition ‘Indianapolis’ Tech 10 fuses all the performance innovations of the iconic Tech 10 with an exclusive color combination. The result, a premium performance motocross boot with timelessly designed aesthetics.

The Tech 10’s construction uses a one-piece co-injected foot chassis incorporating five different advance polymer compounds in a single streamlined and lightweight piece to offer strength and flexibility while maintaining its robust structural integrity with no joints or weak points.

Its medial-facing panel is made from a one-piece, special polymer that also incorporates a rubber insert panel for maximum grip contact with the bike and improved abrasion resistance.

Protection wise, the Tech 10 boot is CE certified. The front features a dual closure system with an internal microfiber flap, plus Velcro for a precise fit closure attached securely with a buckle.

The shin incorporates a unique TPU blade system made to prevent frontal hyperextension and offer great flex control. The contoured TPU calf protector plate offers impact resistance and incorporate Alpinestars innovative rear blade system, made with hard polymer.

Moreover, multi-density foot shell incorporating hell and toe protection is highly resistant to abrasion and impact, adding to the boot’s overall durability.

Other key features include exclusive dual compound sole, new buckle closure system including high-impact aluminum bridge closures, soft microfiber gaiter to limit water and dirt entry, and poly-fabric lining with 3D open cell foam.

The Tech 10 boot also features a biomechanical inner ankle brace featuring medial and lateral C torsion bars to control ankle and leg rotation while allowing freedom of movement.
