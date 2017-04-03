autoevolution
Spidi Releases New Mystic Jacket and Gloves for Women

 
3 Apr 2017
Spidi has something cool for every rider, and it’s the girl’s turn now to receive nice gear. The motorcycle protective apparel maker just released the Mystic collection, comprising a classy jacket and a matching pair of gloves.
The Spidi Mystic is a stylish motorcycle jacket for women, tailored using fine goat leather, and characterized by a modern design with advanced technical features. Best-suited for custom bikes and cafe-racers, the jacket is a great choice for riders seeking for a protective garment that combines style, safety, and performance.

Mystic comes equipped with EN1621-1:2012 certified Multitech protectors on the shoulders and the elbows, while the EN1621-2 certified Warrior Back protectors can be easily added as optional.

On the inside, you find a fully removable thermo lining designed to extend the usability of the jacket toward the cold season. There are also Flex Tenax inserts, and waist adjustment velcro straps to perfectly adjust and match with a woman's shapes while still being comfortable.

The model comes in sizes ranging between 40 and 50 and can be had in either black or brown at a price of $539.9 in North America or €399.9 in Europe.

Moving on, the Mystic glove is the perfect match to the jacket and shares with it the same philosophy; made with premium goat skin, is enriched by a thermoformed knuckles shield which is invisible and minimally invasive while riding.

The gloves come with high tenacity elastic Flex Tenax Nylon 6.6 technology which allows for extreme abrasion resistance, knuckles padding, sides reinforcements, wrist closure, and palm padding.

Sizes vary between XS and XL, and, as with the jacket, can be had in either black or brown. Prices are set at $99 or €79, depending on which continent you live.

Don’t forget to check out the two new garments in the attached photo gallery. Also, you can visit Spidi’s website for more information and purchasing.
