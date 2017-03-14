autoevolution
Dainese Remains Official Safety Partner For MotoAmerica Series

 
Dainese USA and MotoAmerica announces they have been extended their partnership for 2017. Dainese and AGV will thus continue to serve as members of the existing Safety Council, aiming to maximize the rider safety and educating the bike enthusiasts.
As previously established, in 2017, sponsored riders will be wearing Dainese’s D-Air technology, which has set the standards as the best protection in the road-racing community.

Thanks to an internal construction made of microfilaments, the airbag deploys in a controlled width over its full length and wraps around the rider’s body covering the neck, collarbones, and shoulders. In addition to this, AGV’s new Pista GP R will be worn by a number of racers inside the paddock.

“We have watched the MotoAmerica championship continue to grow, so it became increasingly necessary that we invest our attention and support to remain the Official Safety Partners of the series in 2017,” stated Roberto Sadowsky, Executive Vice President for Dainese and AGV in North America.

If you’re heading to see the MotoAmerica rounds live, you’ll find Dainese and AGV temporary stores erected at the sites, including COTA in Austin, Texas (April 21-23), Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca in central California (July 7-9), and Sonoma Raceway in Northern California (August 11-13).

So, if you’re looking to get yourself some Dainese goodies, the new Mugello R D-Air is considered to be the best leathers available for mere mortals, coming with over 25 new features and innovations.

For example, the suit comes with a redesigned LED interface and a patented Intelligent Emergency Lighting System triggered by the complex D-air algorithm. Adaptive knee construction and pre-curved textiles/tri-axial elastics make the R D-air a lot more comfortable, while the elbow construction has been engineered to include a better slider shape and quick-release system. And, yes, the R D-air offers the same airbag feature the racers benefit from.
