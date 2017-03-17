Pilot Motorsport Adds New Direct Air V3 Jacket

Pilot Motorsport announced a new version of the Direct Air Jacket, the third generation to be more precise. Coming with a host of new features and an updated style, the Direct Air V3 continues to offer riders the extreme versatility and quality from before.





If you get taken by surprise with a downpour, the Direct Air jacket’s mesh exterior and new REISSA waterproof membrane will keep you dry and cozy. At the same time, the jacket allows enough breathability and ventilation to keep you cool in the sun.



Some say mesh jackets aren’t that durable, but Pilot worked with fabric suppliers over the years to develop a 210D Dense Interlink Mesh (DIM) that flows air like a sieve but also protects the rider like a chainmail. Thus the dense overlocking weave pattern provides extraordinary durability and abrasion resistance.



Bone protection wasn’t forgotten, so the Direct Air V3 is fitted with CE rated CORE Force Impact Armor, employing recent advances in polymer compound technology in order to remain flexible when worn, but stiffen up quick and absorb the impact.



Standard armor includes elbows and shoulders pads as well as a back protector, which can be replaced with an upgraded Pilot Core CE level 2 micro-cellular PU one.



Other comfort features include the lowering of the neck by 1 centimeter, fitting a bigger cell phone pocket, the replacement of the TPU pulls on waist straps with elastic, waterproofing the zip-out liner, as well as making the belt loop snap compatible with jeans or riding pants with belt loops.



