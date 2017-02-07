Pilot Motorsport Puts Out Updated Trans.Urban V2 Jacket

After we saw KLIM’s under-the-radar new collection
, here’s what Pilot Motorsport believes a good riding jacket should look like. The company revealed its updated Trans.Urban V2 model, bringing more style and features at an affordable price.
The original Trans.Urban set a new standard for what an affordable touring jacket could be when it first appeared on the market. The V2 follows in its path, featuring a level of craftsmanship and quality materials that one would be lucky to find in a jacket priced the same.
One of the big changes in the Trans.Urban V2 is the addition of CE-rated CORE Force Impact armor. This kind of protection employs advanced polymer compounds in order to remain flexible and forgiving when worm, but stiffen up and absorb/disperse the force of an impact. Kinda like what D3O does.
Moreover, the new Trans.Urban jacket
comes with a new style. Its lines got smoothed out, and the entire piece has a more streamlined look than before while adopting new features.
For example, zipper pulls have been added to the main zipper, upper chest pockets, and air intake vents, while the neck flap now uses a new micro male Velcro. The lightweight material on the wind flap has been removed and replaced with stronger 600D.
A larger cell phone pocket has been incorporated to even hold in your phablet, while TPU pulls on waist straps have been replaced with elastic. The helpful niceties from before, like the handy wrist pocket, Red Tab system, heated vest control pass through, key clip, and other little touches are still found on the new jacket.
The new Trans.Urban V2 jacket is available in four colors (Black, Grey/Dark Grey, Silver, and Hi-Vis) in sizes ranging from S to 4XL. The price tag says $240 and includes a 2-year warranty to cover eventual defects from the manufacturing process.