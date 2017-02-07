KLIM Shows New 626 Collection

For those who don’t know yet, KLIM
’s 626 Series was first a race where you had to build/buy a motorcycle for $600, take two days and race your friends over 600 miles. This showed KLIM’s team the importance of adaptability, improvisation and how to take in the experience of motorcycling. To mark that, a new riding gear collection was born.
The company says their 626 Collection isn’t about style of fashion, but more about riding without limitations or restrictions held to motorcycling’s categories. This riding gear should feel at home on any ride over any terrain, all the concept revolving around being “less about what you’re on and more about what you’re doing
.”
The KLIM 626 Series is made of two jackets, a pair of pants and a pair of gloves. All represent the ethos of what riding simplicity is meant to be - minimal styling details, versatility, and less branding.
To detail a bit, the 626 Drifter jacket takes the heritage of waxed cotton canvas material to the KLIM level using a high-end waxed Cordura canvas body to provide comfort and simple style.
It might look simple, but tech is present under the radar, coming with under-arm ventilation ports, D3O armor systems, magnetic closures, action back construction and more. It is available in Green, Black, and Blue in sizes ranging from S to 3X. Price starts at $300.
Next is the 626 Revener jacket
, which brings weatherproof performance to the series. Inspired by the military gear, the four-pocket, all-weather jacket comes with a GORE-TEX Performance Shell construction along with increased ventilation options, more cargo capacity, and magnetic closures.
The Revener is available in either Blue or Brown, in sizes ranging from S to 3X, and starts from $530.
Moving on to the 626 Outrider pant, these canvas double- front riding pants are built to offer the most comfort in the class. A clever armor-pocket system allows you to extract the D3O pads without undressing. Available in Light Brown and Blak in sizes 28-42 regular and 30-38 tall, the pants come in at $170.
Finally, the 626 Rambler gloves are made of supple deerskin leather and come with a very minimal style. The riding tech comes from concealed knuckle and palm protections, a simple hook/loop closure system and some perforations to keep your fingers cool. Priced at $70, they are available in sizes ranging from XS to 3X.