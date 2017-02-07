Jannarelly Presents Removable Hard Top and Windshield Options For Design-1

After a short stint at W Motors
, Anthony Jannarelly then went on to develop his own car. A passionate designer at heart, the Design-1 embodies Anthony Jannarelly’s view of a sports car.
Unveiled back in December 2015, one the most striking features of the lightweight road-legal sports car is its tiny windshield. Due to customer demand, the United Arab Emirates
-based automotive company is much obliged to announce the first line of accessories developed for the Design-1. More specifically, a proper windshield and a hard top.
No pricing or any sort of detailed information have been offered at the present moment, but the computer-generated images
featured in the adjacent gallery make up for that. At first glance, it’s easy to notice that the full-size windshield is joined by a carbon fiber frame.
The removable hard top
is also made of carbon fiber. Featuring a “unique canopy-like opening system,”
the hard top makes getting in and out of the car a bit harder. But from a visual standpoint, it certainly one-ups the aesthetics of the Design-1. The addition of two rear buttresses and the way it opening from the rear leads me to believe that the latching mechanism is hidden in the buttresses.
Regarding what makes the Jannarelly Design-1 tick, the belly of the beast is a 3.5-liter V6 powerplant borrowed from Nissan
. The naturally-aspirated VQ35 Series engine generates 304 hp at full song and 273 lb-ft of torque. Reliable it may be, but let’s face it: what’s 300 horsepower in this day and age? The catch is that this car tips the scales at 1,720 pounds (780 kg). Power-to-weight is the name of the game, as is the sub-4.0-second acceleration.
Ex-factory and excluding VAT, the Special Launching Edition version of the roadster model costs $55,000
. And based on the most recent Instagram post by Anthony Jannarelly, business is getting bigger.
Bodies start to fill in the queue... #Jannarelly #sportscars #design1 #production #retrospirit #retrofuturism #dubai #mydubai #usa #europe
