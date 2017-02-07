BMW 3.0 CS Converted To 3.0 CSL Batmobile Racecar Is Looking For A New Owner

If someone were to ask me what’s my favorite BMW
model line of them all, I would answer the E9 in a heartbeat. From the design to the historical context, from the motorsport accolades to the howl of its inline-six, the BMW New Six CS is an undeniably cool machine.
Of all the E9s produced by the Bavarian automaker from 1968 to 1975, the 3.0 CSL
homologation special holds a special place in the hearts and minds of car collectors and car nuts alike. With the full aero package, the 3.0 CSL even has a nickname: Batmobile.
This fellow here, though, isn’t a 3.0 CSL, nor a Batmobile, nor an ex-works racecar. According to the listing on Silverstone Auctions
, this is a 1973 BMW 3.0 CS converted in the late ‘80s by a racing driver named Tim Busby. In 2004, the car was bought by none other than Silverstone Auctions owner Nick Whale. He and best mate Ian Guest campaigned the car in various series throughout Europe, including two editions of the Classic Le Mans.
After Nick had decided he was done with it, the 3.0 CS-turned-3.0 CSL
found a new owner in Alan Tice, who raced the Bavarian bruiser in the Masters series. In 2013, the vehicle’s current vendor took if off Alan’s hands who isn’t so much into racing. He’s a classic car collector, though, which is why the current owner decided that an overhaul is necessary to keep the old bird in perfect running order.
In this regard, the 3.0-liter straight-six was rebuilt in 2014 at a cost of £6,800. The body meanwhile, was gifted with Group IV-like wheel arches and fresh paint. With a dyno sheet
that shows 379 bhp and 306 pound-feet of torque, it shouldn’t come as a surprise this old-school Bimmer is as serious as a racecar of this caliber can get.
Estimated to fetch £100,000, probably £125,000 at the Race Retro Competition Car Sale 2017, this Batmobile
also happens to come with a consistent spares package. 8 wheels, brake pads, drive shaft parts, wheel bearings, suspension components, and front center lock hubs included.