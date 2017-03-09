Spidi Puts Out 80s Style Metal Jacket

autoevolution
Riders who want to stay classy on their two-wheelers now have a new option. Spidi just launched the Metal Jacket, a motorcycle leather jacket characterized by a strong reference to the 80s style.
Made using barrel washed leather, with four frontal pockets with contrasting zip, the Spidi Metal Jacket also offers standard Warrior Lite protectors on shoulders and elbows.

Despite the supple finishing of the leather, the model returned great results on the Martindale testing machine used by Spidi in its Safety Lab. Under the leather is a complete kit of EN1621-1 Warrior Lite protectors at the shoulder and elbow level, while EN1621-2 Level 1 or Level 2 Warrior back protectors can be had as optional features.

Speaking of the interior, the Metal Jacket comes with a removable thermal lining made with Primaloft, also known as Spidi’s best wadding to protect you from the cold. The jacket is also adjustable at waist level and comes in sizes ranging from 46 to 58.

The Spidi Metal Jacket is available only in black and is priced at $499.9 in the United States and €449.9 on the Old Continent.

Metal summarizes all the know-how of Spidi’s craftsmanship, and there’s a lot about that as the company was born in the world’s important district for leather processing.

Tanning in the Chiampo Valley boasts roots in the fifteen century when farmers began to tan and sell leathers, but it’s towards the middle of the twentieth century that the art of tanning invaded the whole valley, thanks to electro-mechanical development.

Spidi now offers a wide range of motorcycle protective garments, sport, classic, and touring alike. The retro range also includes the Tank, Firebird, Thunderbird, and Ace jackets, some of them also being able for female riders as well.

You can check out the new Metal Jacket from up close in the clips below and the attached photo gallery.



