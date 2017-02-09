Spidi Adds Retro Thunderbird Jacket

autoevolution

Motorcycle protective apparel maker Spidi announced a cool addition to its lineup. It’s called the Thunderbird, and it’s a neo-retro riding leather jacket that will suit every cafe-racer or naked motorcyclist.
The Thunderbird jacket is tailored using premium 1 mm-thick cowhide along with large stretch areas on the sides and inner arms. The classic design combined with natural materials make it perfect matches with custom and naked bikes.

As with every product developed in the Safety Lab, the Thunderbird jacket is fitted with EN1621-1 certified Multitech and Forcetech protections on shoulders and elbows, plus the attachments to host the Warrior Back protectors that are EN1621-2 Lev.1 and Lev.2 certified as well.

Moreover this jacket features two huge panels on both sides made in accordion leather, which donate freedom of movements and provide a more dynamic riding position on the bike. This is the summa of SPIDI’s Motorsport Lifestyle motto, where performances meet elegance and style.

To make the jacket useful even when the cold comes in, the company has equipped it with a removable 100gr thermal lining and can even be upgraded with the removable H2Out waterproof and breathable membrane.

The Thunderbird jacket can be had in either Black or Brown in sizes ranging from 46 to 58. The North American price tag reads $599.9 while in Europe it costs €499.9.

If you want to maintain style integrity, Spidi is also offering the matching Thunderbird gloves. They are short and tailored with fine goat leather on the palm area while deer leather can be found on the back.

EVA knuckle protectors are fitted under the leather to offer impact protection while keeping it in tone with the retro style of the glove.

The gloves come in sizes ranging from S to 3XL and you can have them in either Black or Brown to match the jacket. Price set for the North American market is set at $109.9 and €89.9 in Europe.

