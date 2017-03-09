2017 BMW 4 Series Facelift Comes To Geneva, Full Lineup Present In The Spotlight

BMW
has updated its 4 Series
range, and the changes are more unseen than outright visible.
Evidently, the facelift has introduced a few styling modifications here and there, but the primary focus of this LCI was to add more tech and equipment to the 4 Series
.
First of all, every single 2017 BMW 4 Series gets LED fog lamps as standard, and its taillights are also standard units with the same technology.
BMW has implemented a new design for the rear apron, fitted different air intakes in the front, and changed the xenon headlights with LEDs that have been restyled. There are new exterior colors available across the range, and model-specific rims for each of the equipment lines offered in the portfolio.
The blue-and-white roundel brand
says that the interiors of the 4 Series range with a facelift come with double stitching on the instrument panel, new trims, chrome bits, high-gloss black elements, and new upholstery colors. If one of those reasons stopped you from ordering a 4 Series, here is your sign to get one.
BMW has changed the suspension on the 4 Series Coupe and Gran Coupe for one that is stiffer without decreasing ride comfort (magic, perhaps?), while all versions of this car get a differently configured steering system.
If you buy a 430d or a 430i or higher, high-performance tires are optionally offered from the factory, which is something that surprises us to know that it was not on the list before. If we sold cars with sporty attributes, we would mention the possibility of "high-performance tires" to any customer who walked through the door.
On the technology side, all models get improved ConnectedDrive features, and the Professional Navigation system is also updated. It may not be more expensive than the existing cars, but if it will, don’t expect a massive hike. BMW has not introduced an M4 Grand Coupe with the facelift, which leads us to believe that it may never happen.