Renault Kadjar Adds 1.6 Energy TCe 165 Engine, Megane Gets Limited-Edition Model

The Kadjar is to Renault what the Qashqai
is to Nissan. And yes, the two compact-sized crossovers share their platforms.
Up until now, it was almost impossible to choose a gasoline-fed Kadjar over a diesel. To make a long story short, the problem with the Kadjar’s engine list
is that the 1.2-liter TCe 130 isn't exactly torquey (205 Nm / 151 pound-feet).
I’ve driven it, matched with the six-speed dual-clutch auto, and the truth is that it’s a pain to overtake on the highway with this motor. Better late than never, Renault understood what’s what and added a slightly more potent turbocharged four-pot to the lineup in the form of the Energy TCe 165.
It’s a 1.6-liter that offers 165 PS (162 bhp) and 240 Nm (177 lb-ft) of torque, and according to the French automaker, that’d be enough for “particularly nimble pick-up and pull-away acceleration.”
A good old six-speed manual is the sole transmission that can be specified, at least for the time being.
In related news, the Megane range expands with a limited-edition version dubbed Limited. The somewhat uninspiring name is not a coincidence. You see, Renault
says about the Limited that it’s a ”competitively-priced package.”
Based on this choice of words, it becomes apparent that the Megane Limited is yet another trim level disguised as a special edition.
€400 more than the Megane Zen specification, the Limited boasts a customer saving of just 4.5%. Available in both hatchback and sedan body styles, the Megane
Limited features design enhancements that include extra-tinted windows at the rear, Etoilé Black mirror housings, 17-inch Dark Anthracite Exception wheels, electrically-folding door mirrors and Limited wing badges. Inside, the highlights are satellite navigation and an electronic parking brake.
The cheapest version of the Megane Limited is the Energy TCe 100, which costs €21,600 in France. As for the Renault Kadjar
with the most powerful engine in the lineup, make that €30,400 in Renault's domestic market.