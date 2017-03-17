autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2017 Geneva Motor Show  

Renault Kadjar Adds 1.6 Energy TCe 165 Engine, Megane Gets Limited-Edition Model

 
17 Mar 2017, 15:34 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The Kadjar is to Renault what the Qashqai is to Nissan. And yes, the two compact-sized crossovers share their platforms.
Up until now, it was almost impossible to choose a gasoline-fed Kadjar over a diesel. To make a long story short, the problem with the Kadjar’s engine list is that the 1.2-liter TCe 130 isn't exactly torquey (205 Nm / 151 pound-feet).

I’ve driven it, matched with the six-speed dual-clutch auto, and the truth is that it’s a pain to overtake on the highway with this motor. Better late than never, Renault understood what’s what and added a slightly more potent turbocharged four-pot to the lineup in the form of the Energy TCe 165.

It’s a 1.6-liter that offers 165 PS (162 bhp) and 240 Nm (177 lb-ft) of torque, and according to the French automaker, that’d be enough for “particularly nimble pick-up and pull-away acceleration.” A good old six-speed manual is the sole transmission that can be specified, at least for the time being.

In related news, the Megane range expands with a limited-edition version dubbed Limited. The somewhat uninspiring name is not a coincidence. You see, Renault says about the Limited that it’s a ”competitively-priced package.” Based on this choice of words, it becomes apparent that the Megane Limited is yet another trim level disguised as a special edition.

€400 more than the Megane Zen specification, the Limited boasts a customer saving of just 4.5%. Available in both hatchback and sedan body styles, the Megane Limited features design enhancements that include extra-tinted windows at the rear, Etoilé Black mirror housings, 17-inch Dark Anthracite Exception wheels, electrically-folding door mirrors and Limited wing badges. Inside, the highlights are satellite navigation and an electronic parking brake.

The cheapest version of the Megane Limited is the Energy TCe 100, which costs €21,600 in France. As for the Renault Kadjar with the most powerful engine in the lineup, make that €30,400 in Renault's domestic market.
renault kadjar crossover Renault Megane Special Edition Renault
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our RENAULT Testdrives:

2015 Renault Megane RS 275 Trophy71
2015 Renault Kadjar75
2015 Renault Zoe65
2015 Renault Captur61
RENAULT Clio RS 20068
RENAULT Clio 0.9 TCe67
RENAULT Twizy EV52
RENAULT Koleos Facelift66
RENAULT Clio RS Gordini65
RENAULT Twingo Facelift51