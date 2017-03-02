autoevolution

2017 Renault Captur Facelift Borrows Styling Cues From Russian-Made Kaptur

 
2 Mar 2017, 9:15 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Manufactured in Russia since 2016 on the same platform as the Dacia Duster, the Kaptur appears to be the main source of inspiration for the Euro-spec Captur facelift. But this being the Captur with a ‘C,’ the European model soldiers on in FWD-only form.
Underpinned by the B platform of the subcompact-sized Clio hatchback, the 2017 Renault Captur will make its public outing in less than a week’s time at the Geneva Motor Show. In the meantime, three computer-generated images and a few specifics shared by the French company will have to make do.

First things first, the C-shape light signature. It perfectly complements the slightly redesigned front bumper, whereas the Pure Vision headlights use the full-LED technology as the Captur’s bigger brother, the Kadjar. As the best-selling B-segment crossover in Europe (215,670 units sold last year alone), it’s no wonder the Captur’s rump also received a little bit of nip and tuck.

The facelift receives two new body colors (Atacama Orange and Ocean Blue), as well as a new color for the roof rails (Platinum Gray). In other words, customers now have more than 30 chromatic combinations to choose from, as well as five exterior packages for the wheel bolts and door panel strips. As far as the inside is concerned, Renault offers six personalization packs in these colors: Ivory, Caramel, Red, Ocean Blue, Satin Chrome, Patina Chrome.

While on the subject of personalization, there are two 16-inch and two 17-inch wheel designs available for the first three trim levels of the Captur. From the third level beyond, the options list includes a two-tone fixed glass roof.

As for pricing and powertrains, the manufacturer is not willing to share any info at this moment in time. It’s not hard to guess what’s in store for us, though. In terms of pricing, the facelift should be just a teeny-weeny bit more expensive compared to the original. As a reminder, the 2016 model year starts from €16,900 in its country of origin and £14,945 in the UK.

The engines list, meanwhile, kicks off with a 0.9-liter Energy TCe 90 S&S coupled to a manual transmission. Higher up, we have the Energy TCe 120 S&S, which is optionally available with an EDC automatic transmission. On the diesel front, there’s the Energy dCi 90 S&S and Energy dCi 110 S&S, with only the less powerful version available with the dual-clutch cog swapper.

Expect Renault to roll out the Captur facelift in dealer lots this summer.
2017 Renault Captur facelift Renault Captur crossover Renault FWD 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our RENAULT Testdrives:

2015 Renault Megane RS 275 Trophy71
2015 Renault Kadjar75
2015 Renault Zoe65
2015 Renault Captur61
RENAULT Clio RS 20068
RENAULT Clio 0.9 TCe67
RENAULT Twizy EV52
RENAULT Koleos Facelift66
RENAULT Clio RS Gordini65
RENAULT Twingo Facelift51