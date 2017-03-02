2017 Renault Captur Facelift Borrows Styling Cues From Russian-Made Kaptur

Manufactured in Russia since 2016 on the same platform as the Dacia Duster, the Kaptur
appears to be the main source of inspiration for the Euro-spec Captur facelift. But this being the Captur with a ‘C,’ the European model soldiers on in FWD-only form.
Underpinned by the B platform of the subcompact-sized Clio hatchback, the 2017 Renault Captur will make its public outing in less than a week’s time at the Geneva Motor Show. In the meantime, three computer-generated images and a few specifics shared by the French company will have to make do.
First things first, the C-shape light signature. It perfectly complements the slightly redesigned front bumper, whereas the Pure Vision headlights use the full-LED technology as the Captur’s bigger brother, the Kadjar
. As the best-selling B-segment crossover in Europe (215,670 units sold last year alone), it’s no wonder the Captur’s rump also received a little bit of nip and tuck.
The facelift receives two new body colors (Atacama Orange and Ocean Blue), as well as a new color for the roof rails (Platinum Gray). In other words, customers now have more than 30 chromatic combinations to choose from, as well as five exterior packages for the wheel bolts and door panel strips. As far as the inside is concerned, Renault
offers six personalization packs in these colors: Ivory, Caramel, Red, Ocean Blue, Satin Chrome, Patina Chrome.
While on the subject of personalization, there are two 16-inch and two 17-inch wheel designs available for the first three trim levels of the Captur. From the third level beyond, the options list includes a two-tone fixed glass roof.
As for pricing and powertrains, the manufacturer is not willing to share any info at this moment in time. It’s not hard to guess what’s in store for us, though. In terms of pricing, the facelift should be just a teeny-weeny bit more expensive compared to the original
. As a reminder, the 2016 model year starts from €16,900 in its country of origin and £14,945 in the UK.
The engines list, meanwhile, kicks off with a 0.9-liter Energy TCe 90 S&S coupled to a manual transmission. Higher up, we have the Energy TCe 120 S&S, which is optionally available with an EDC automatic transmission. On the diesel front, there’s the Energy dCi 90 S&S and Energy dCi 110 S&S, with only the less powerful version available with the dual-clutch cog swapper.
Expect Renault to roll out the Captur
facelift in dealer lots this summer.