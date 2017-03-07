2017 Renault Captur Shows LEDs at Geneva Motor Show

The Alpine A110 sportscar
dominates Renault's list of Geneva Debuts. However, the little Captur has been one of the most popular small crossovers in Europe with tens of thousands sold every year. And now we get to see an even better-looking version.
To my eyes, the Captur facelift looks just like the R-Space and other design studies that previewed its design in the early 2010s. The changes are subtle, but just like in the case of the Opel Mokka X
, they are enough to make it seem like a brand new car.
Starting with the front end, we see that the car has a more premium look bestowed by LED lighting, a new grille inspired by the Kadjar and chrome detailing.
To spice things up, Renault also gave it more paint options in the form of Atacama Orange and Ocean Blue. In Geneva, we also saw one finished in the same purple as the Espace Initiale Paris, which is pretty cool.
As before, the Captur
offers quite a bit of individualization using different colored roof and mirrors. Depending on trim level, the Captur can ride on 16- or 17-inch alloy wheels, as we see here.The family touch
The back end is less extensively design. But there's a new taillight design with a similar C-shaped motif as the front and a metallic finish for the diffuser. These things are so subtle that people might not be able to notice it's a facelift model.
As with the Clio facelift, nothing changes under the hood, where you are still offered a choice of various small turbocharged engines. The 2017 Captur will soldier on with the 0.9 and 1.2-liter turbocharged TCe units and the two 1.5-liter dCi diesels.
We were able to snag a quick photo of the interior, revealing the new trim. The Captur boasts a fake leather dash with white stitching, leatherette seats, and ambient lighting. The gear shifter design for the manual models has changed to that seen on the Megane.
The latest version of the R-Link infotainment system boasts Android Auto, allowing you to use some of your own apps instead of having to play with Renault's ones.