Zenvo TS1 Z10 Joined by TS1 in Porsche Acid Green in Geneva

Danish carmaker Zenvo is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year and has prepared a special car for the Geneva Motor Show. It's called the TS1 Z10 and all 867 kilowatts or 1,178 PS of it.





The engine displaces 5.9 liters, down on the ST1's 6.8-liter unit. However, thanks to a twin-supercharger system, a flat plane crank, and carbon fiber intake, it's got plenty of poke. The latest specs that were revealed in Geneva suggest it will deliver 1,100 Nm of torque (811 lb-ft) and is good for 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.8 seconds. That's not bad for a rear-wheel-drive machine.



This old-school bruiser features a newly developed transmission with seven speeds and a Torsen limited-slip differential. Even though it's put together using an aluminum monocoque wrapped in carbon fiber body pieces, it still weighs in at a hefty 1,580 kilograms (3,483 lbs). But stopping shouldn't be a problem, thanks to the carbon ceramic vented brake disks.



We know from last year's Geneva that Zenvo is only going to make 15 of these cars. There's also a track version called the TSR. Pricing will be determined on a customer-to-customer basis. However, rumors put the figure at around 1.5 million euros. Ouch!



Also seen arriving in Geneva on a trailer is a regular TS1 in a paint color that seems identical to the Acid Green Porsche uses. You know... the one from the



It's said that the interior is decked in carbon and features instruments and switches made from copper and rhodium. Hopefully, we can catch a glimpse of that soon.







The TS1 is based on the ST1, the one that famously caught fire on the Top Gear track . This 233 mile-an-hour machine (375 km/h) has been dressed in Fjord Blue paint with accents done in copper. It's also got a few carbon fiber bits which we'll let you discover in the live video of it arriving in Geneva.The engine displaces 5.9 liters, down on the ST1's 6.8-liter unit. However, thanks to a twin-supercharger system, a flat plane crank, and carbon fiber intake, it's got plenty of poke. The latest specs that were revealed in Geneva suggest it will deliver 1,100 Nm of torque (811 lb-ft) and is good for 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.8 seconds. That's not bad for a rear-wheel-drive machine.This old-school bruiser features a newly developed transmission with seven speeds and a Torsen limited-slip differential. Even though it's put together using an aluminum monocoque wrapped in carbon fiber body pieces, it still weighs in at a hefty 1,580 kilograms (3,483 lbs). But stopping shouldn't be a problem, thanks to the carbon ceramic vented brake disks.We know from last year's Geneva that Zenvo is only going to make 15 of these cars. There's also a track version called the TSR. Pricing will be determined on a customer-to-customer basis. However, rumors put the figure at around 1.5 million euros. Ouch!Also seen arriving in Geneva on a trailer is a regular TS1 in a paint color that seems identical to the Acid Green Porsche uses. You know... the one from the 918 Spyder hypercar. It's said that the interior is decked in carbon and features instruments and switches made from copper and rhodium. Hopefully, we can catch a glimpse of that soon.